CLINTON — Ariel Sandoval clubbed a pair of two-run home runs and three Clinton pitchers combined to limit Kane County to four hits as the LumberKings won their weather-delayed Midwest League opener 7-2 on Saturday at Ashford University Field.
Sandoval's first home run broke a 1-1 tie in the bottom of the third inning and was followed by a solo shot by Jack Larsen that gave Clinton a 4-1 lead.
He later followed his initial shot to right with a two-run blast to center that followed a leadoff single by Eugene Heider in the bottom half of the seventh.
Nick Wells scattered two hits over five innings to earn the win on the mound and his six strikeouts were matched by Clay Chandler in his five innings of relief work.