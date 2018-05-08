Peter Solomon and Tyler Ivey didn’t let a good plan go to waste Tuesday.
The Quad-Cities pitchers put together their second combined shutout in the last six games, teaming up to strike out 15 batters in a 9-0, five-hit Midwest League win over Fort Wayne in front of a crowd of 3,252 at Modern Woodmen Park.
“That’s the way it’s supposed to work,’’ said Solomon, who scattered three hits over five innings and struck out a career-high eight batters on his way to his first victory in seven outings as a professional.
“I’m just trying to keep things consistent. We had a great plan going in with (catcher Gabriel) Bracamonte and we were able to accomplish what we set out to do. We’re taking a lot of pride in being ready to go when it’s our day.’’
Solomon stranded TinCaps on second and third in the second inning, but had a 4-0 lead by the time he threw his next pitch.
“That’s the way our offense has had it going lately. It gives you a lot of confidence, knowing that the bats are going to deliver like that,’’ Solomon said. “It’s easy to pitch with a four-run lead.’’
Ivey followed Solomon’s lead.
He retired the first eight batters he faced before giving up a two-out walk in the eighth, holding Fort Wayne to a pair of singles over four innings of relief work that included seven strikeouts.
“Peter had some great stuff working and I took some mental notes of what he was having success with against their hitters and stuck with the same approach,’’ Ivey said. “He, along with the offense, got us off to a great start, just what we needed.’’
He took the mound with a nine-run lead in a game that turned into what Ivey labeled an offensive “landslide,’’ but Quad-Cities collected the only runs it needed to win for the 14th time in 19 games in the bottom of the second inning.
Facing TinCaps lefthander MacKenzie Gore, the third overall pick in the 2017 draft, the River Bandits went quickly and quietly in the first inning before finding themselves in a bases-loaded situation for the second straight game an inning later.
Gore, working his first game since April 10 because of a blister, struck out three of the first four batters he faced before Jake Adams and Colton Shaver both singled through the left side of the infield on 3-2 pitches.
Cody Bohanek followed with a walk, but unlike in Monday’s 6-3 loss to Fort Wayne, this opportunity didn’t get away.
“The kid showed a good change and fastball in the first inning and he had kind of a funky delivery, but you have to carry things over from one inning to another,’’ River Bandits manager Mickey Storey said. “He left a couple of pitches up and our hitters pounced on them.’’
Marcos Almonte drove the first pitch he saw into the gap in left-center, clearing loaded bases before scoring the River Bandits’ fourth run when Corey Julks followed with a double that split the right-center gap.
“It was good to see the ball split the gap, hit the grass and get to the fence,’’ Storey said. “That makes my job easy. Just keep sending them.’’
Quad-Cities added to its lead in each of the next three innings, work that included a solo homer in the third by Bryan De La Cruz and a run-scoring single by Julks before Adams opened a three-run fifth by driving in two runs with a double to center.