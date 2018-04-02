Mickey Storey expects two things out of the Quad-Cities River Bandits team he will manage this season.
“I expect us to play with a lot of energy and I expect us to play with an attention to detail,’’ Storey said before putting his team through a workout Monday afternoon at Modern Woodmen Park. “Those are the constants we need to see on a daily basis.’’
The first-year manager of the Midwest League team likes the make-up of the roster that is scheduled to open its 140-game schedule at home Thursday, hosting Cedar Rapids in a 6:30 p.m. game.
He sees experience in a dozen players who played or spent at least part of the 2017 season with Quad-Cities, including nine who were with the team during its run to the Midwest League championship.
He also sees talent and potential among the 11 members of Houston’s 2017 draft class who will open their first full season in professional baseball.
“It’s a good combination of players who belong here to start the season and who seem to like being around each other,’’ Storey said. “From what I’ve seen so far, I like the way it all fits together. For a first-year manager, I’ve been given a lot of talent to work with.’’
Pitcher J.B. Bukaukas, the Astros’ first-round selection in the 2017 draft, senses that as well.
“I think we’re anxious to get the season started and see where it leads,’’ said Bukaukas, named the Atlantic Coast Conference pitcher of the year last year while pitching for North Carolina. “There are some good arms on the staff and good players all over the roster. There’s a lot of potential here.’’
Storey spent the bulk of the past month working with the majority of players on the Quad-Cities roster.
That has given him a chance to get to know his team, which he believes features a good blend of players.
“We have some guys who can hit for power, and we have some guys who are just good hitters, so we will be able to mix and match a bit,’’ Storey said. “They will all get an opportunity.’’
Outfielder J.J. Matijevic, among players returning from last year’s team, said River Bandits players seem to be meshing well with the staff, including Storey and three coaches who are joining the Houston organization this year after working in 2017 at the collegiate level, pitching coach Graham Johnson, hitting coach Dillon Lawson and development coach Rafael Pena.
“They’re doing a good job of working with us and getting us ready for the start of the season,’’ Matijevic said. “We’re ready to get out and compete.’’
Storey, a 32-year old who made 29 major-league relief appearances for Houston and Toronto in 2012 and 2013, worked last season as the development coach for the Astros’ high-A affiliate in the Carolina League, Buies Creek.
There, he was part of a staff headed by former Quad-Cities manager Omar Lopez.
“It was a great opportunity for me to learn from Omar and prepared me for this opportunity," Storey said. “He spoke so highly of this place and having been in town for a couple of days, I can see why. He talked about how great the facility was and how good people were and he was right.’’
Development and moving players to higher levels remains the big-picture goal for the staff and for the players they work with, but Storey encourages his players to play for the moment.
“That’s really the only thing a player can control,’’ he said. “I don’t want them thinking about Buies Creek or other places in the organization. I told them during our team meeting (Sunday) that they are River Bandits and right now, they play for this team and this community.’’
With success, other opportunities follow.
“They’re playing for a great organization which rewards players for their development,’’ Storey said. “If guys play well and make progress, they’ll get called into the office and we’ll be able to wish them well at the next level. In the minors, that’s always the goal. That’s our goal for them and the best way to make that happen is to make the most of today.’’
Monday, that included getting in a good workout and continuing to adjust to the climate.
“We have guys who have never competed in the cold before and coming from West Palm Beach and spring training, it’s an adjustment,’’ he said. “We told the guys they can complain all they want about it for two days and then that’s it. Then deal with it and play ball.’’