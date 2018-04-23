Mickey Storey is certain about two things when it comes to minor-league baseball’s new extra-innings rule.
The Quad-Cities manager figures it’s a great rule when his team wins, but not so hot when his club is on the losing end of the equation.
The River Bandits have experienced both during the first two-plus weeks of the Midwest League season and both an April 7 loss at Cedar Rapids and last Thursday’s win at home over Peoria were settled in the 10th inning.
A quick conclusion is among the objectives of the extra-innings rule implemented at all levels of the minors this season, among initiatives to speed up games.
In each extra inning, the batter who made the final out in the previous inning is placed on second base to open the inning.
With an objective of increased offensive potential, the game then proceeds as it normally would until a winner is determined.
There has been some experimentation during the opening weeks of the season around the league.
On opening night, Beloit and Wisconsin both advanced the runner on second with a bunt.
Last week, Peoria intentionally walked the first River Bandits batter it saw to set up a potential double play that could negate the possibility of a sacrifice fly deciding the game.
“I’m sure everybody has their own twist on it and it will be interesting to see how teams approach it,’’ Storey said.
Storey said his team will typically approach extra innings no differently than it would any other inning Quad-Cities gets a runner on second base.
“Whenever we are in that situation with a man on second and nobody out, we’re trying to put ourselves in a position to score multiple runs,’’ Storey said. “I want our hitters to approach it as they would whenever they are at bat and there is a runner on second. We’re up there trying to knock the guy in.’’
He doesn’t envision the River Bandits utilizing the bunt often to advance a runner in that situation.
“I’ll never say never, but it would have to be right situation,’’ Storey said. “If we were a National League affiliate, where they typically spend more time working on bunting in the minors, we might be more inclined to do that.’’
Teams do have the option to put a pinch runner on second base to start a half inning, but as would be the case normally the player he is replacing would have to come out of the game.
Depending on roster availability at that point, Storey didn’t rule out that possibility.
“If it is a move one for one at a position where you have depth and greater quickness on the bench, I could see that,’’ Storey said. “A lot of it would depend where you in the batting order when you get to the 10th inning, who you have coming up.’’
Storey has fielded questions from River Bandits pitchers wondering if they were being assessed an earned run for the runner who begins the inning on second if he should score.
“I told them there’s no earned run involved, but you could get the loss, so there is something at stake. I understand the reasoning behind the rule – games that stretch 14, 15 innings, can create pitching issues that stretch over a few games in the minors – but I have mixed feelings about it,’’ Storey said.
“This is the job we signed up for. On occasion, you’re going to play more than nine innings. That’s just the way it’s always worked.’’
Clinton armory: A hot start on the mound has Clinton enjoying the view from the top of the Midwest League Western Division standings.
After Ray Kerr and David Gerber combined for five perfect innings to open Sunday’s 5-1 win over Beloit, the LumberKings took a six-game win streak and 10-3 record into the start of a seven-game road trip Monday.
Clinton has benefited from pitching which has held opponents to a league-low 37 runs.
LumberKings pitchers have recorded 143 strikeouts, the third-best total among the Midwest League’s 16 teams, and only five staffs have issued fewer than the 48 walks surrendered by LumberKings pitchers during the opening weeks of the season.
Three for one: The River Bandits were involved in the Midwest League’s first triple play of the season in the fifth inning of the opening game of a Saturday doubleheader at Burlington.
J.J. Matijevic led off the inning with a double and Jonathan Arauz reached on a walk. Both runners were going with the pitch when Adrian Tovalin scorched a line drive that was snared by Gleyvin Pineda at third.
Pineda tagged Matijevic as he neared third and threw to Julio Garcia at second where he tagged out Arauz to complete the ninth triple play in the history of the Burlington franchise.
“Guys were running off the field and I was still trying to figure it out,’’ Bees manager Jack Howell told milb.com. “When guys are running, it changes the whole scheme of it. … It was an absolute bullet.’’
Weekly honors: Bowling Green’s Resty Linares, who pitched seven innings of no-hit baseball in a game at West Michigan, and Great Lakes first baseman Nick Yarnell, who went 11-of-22 with eight RBI, were named Monday as the Midwest League pitcher and hitter of the week.
Two former River Bandits pitchers, Mike Hauschild and Cionel Perez, were named the pitchers of the week in the Pacific Coast League and Texas League, respectively.
Hauschild earned two wins and struck out 15 batters allowed three runs over 12.2 walk-free innings for Fresno while Perez did not allow a run in 7.2 innings of work while striking out 10 for Corpus Christi.
Alumni report
Following the record 21-pitch at-bat by San Francisco’s Brandon Belt on Sunday, MLB.com compiled a list of the toughest major leaguers to strike out and former Quad-Cities infielder Alex Bregman made the list.
The Houston third baseman is currently batting .253 and has one more walk, 13, than strikeouts through 22 games this season with the Astros.
The numbers mirror Bregman’s work with Quad-Cities, making his pro debut with the River Bandits after Houston chose him with their first-round pick in the 2015 draft.
Bregman collected 17 walks and struck out 13 times in 112 at-bats with Quad-Cities that season, hitting .259 over 29 games before being promoted to high-A Lancaster.