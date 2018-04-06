After having both games of a two-game series at Kane County postponed because of wintry weather, the Clinton LumberKings and Cougars will attempt to play their Midwest League opener tonight at Clinton's Ashford University Field.
Friday's scheduled doubleheader at Geneva, Illinois, was postponed because of cold, one day after snow prompted the initial season opener between the teams to be called off.
Because Clinton is not scheduled to return to Kane County during rest of the first half, the teams are now scheduled to make up the two postponed games in Clinton as part of doubleheaders.
The first is scheduled for Sunday with game one beginning at noon. The second doubleheader is scheduled for Sunday, June 10, at Ashford University Field.
The LumberKings are scheduled to open their home schedule tonight against the Cougars. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.