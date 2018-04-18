Once upon a time, major league baseball’s biggest drawing card was … well, baseball.
People bought tickets and went out to games to actually watch the … um, games.
That was then.
These days, if you really want to draw a crowd in the major leagues, you need to give out stuff. Lots and lots of stuff.
According to a recent survey, the San Diego Padres are scheduled to have 172 special nights during this season. Bear in mind that every major league team is scheduled to play 81 home games. They’re doubling (and apparently tripling) up on a lot of nights.
The Brewers, Royals, Braves and Astros all have more than 100 special nights of some sort.
It’s amazing some of the stuff you can get just by buying a ticket to an MLB game this season.
Bobblehead dolls have been a big deal for some time, and they still are. The Rangers and Dodgers each are planning to give away a dozen different bobbleheads over the course of the season. Almost every team has at least a half dozen bobblehead nights.
(The Pirates are supposed to give out Felipe Rivero bobbleheads on Sept. 8, but hopefully those aren’t already in production. Felipe threw them a curve recently by changing his last name to Vasquez.)
The Los Angeles Angels are giving away jerseys on eight different nights this season, including seven Mike Trout youth jersey promotions. The Angels really are cashing in on the fact that they have the game’s best young player. They have 10 different nights in which they will give out Trout items. On June 22, you can get a Mike Trout nutcracker.
The Padres are doing similar things with former closer Trevor Hoffman, who is being inducted into the Hall of Fame this year. They have three different Hoffman bobbleheads they’re giving away plus a replica statue of the relief artist and a replica of Hoffman’s plaque in Cooperstown.
Star Wars theme nights have gotten to be very big. Many teams are having those.
But only the Yankees are giving away an Aaron Judge Jedi bobblehead and you need to go to the Rangers’ home game on May 26 to get a Han Gallo bobblehead, which presumably bears a resemblance to third baseman Joey Gallo. The Braves are giving away Ozzie Lando Calrissian Star Wars bobbleheads in honor of youthful second baseman Ozzie Albies, the White Sox will give out a Hawk Solo bobble in tribute to retired broadcaster Hawk Harrelson, the Diamondbacks will have a Paul (Goldschmidt) Solo bobblehead and at Citi Field in New York you can get Mr. Met as a Han Solo bobblehead.
The sheer volume of stuff that teams are giving out just to coax people through the turnstiles is staggering.
Various teams this season are giving away wine-stoppers, beer steins, coffee mugs, cocktail glasses, tumblers, coaster sets, cereal bowls, pet treat jars, alarm clocks, Wrigley Field scoreboard clocks (that’s the Cubs, of course), wristbands, compression sleeves, camo socks, money clips, piggy banks, decals, car emblems, LED light bulbs (the Rockies are giving those to fans on the way out of the stadium), toothbrushes, growth charts, dartboards, collectible trucks, collector card sets, mini bats, plastic balls, snow globes, sand globes, pajamas, T-shirts, pullovers, hooded sweatshirts, tank tops, pocket tees, puffy vests, batting practice jerseys, Hawaiian shirts, hockey jerseys, soccer jerseys, knit caps, stocking caps, trucker caps, bucket hats, cowboy hats, floppy hats, camo caps, corduroy caps, patch caps, Hello Kitty caps, fire helmets, beanies, headbands, winter hats with ear flaps, umbrella hats, umbrellas, beach hats, beach totes, beach towels, cooling towels, bath towels, pillowcases, flags, neckties, scarfs, superhero capes, kids athletic bags, cosmetic bags, duffel bags, lunch bags, fanny packs, backpacks, backpack coolers, totes, fleece blankets, water bottles, Bluetooth earbuds, headphones and echo microphones.
If you go to the Cubs home game on July 1, you can get a Willson Contreras laundry hamper and on Sept. 15 you can get Kris Bryant sunglasses. The Cardinals are giving away Dizzy Dean watches, and the Tigers would love to have you take home a Ron Gardenhire gnome.
The first 5,000 people into the bleachers for the Cubs’ July 20 home game with the Cardinals will get bottle opener sunglasses. Perfect for those who multi-task.
This might be the most unique giveaway of all: The Twins on July 8 will give each fan an inflatable Prince guitar prior to their game with the Angels.
Let me wrap my brain around this one. An inflatable guitar.
Sounds like something you can play while wearing your Los White Sox soccer jersey, your Astros infinity scarf, your Odubel Herrera emoji cap and your Max Scherzer eye patch while sitting on your Mets fleece blanket.