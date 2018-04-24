T.J. Sikkema has embraced the battle this season at the top of the rotation for the Missouri baseball team’s pitching staff.
After thriving in the bullpen as a freshman a year ago, the 6-foot lefthander from Central DeWitt finds himself with new challenges as a starter who typically works the opening game for the Tigers in each three-game weekend series.
Sikkema has gone from being able to rely heavily on a dominant fastball in a relief role to needing to put everything he has to work for him over extended expectations for a starter.
“Last year, I could go out and blow it up one inning at a time. This year, the expectation is for me to be out there for six, seven innings and facing quality hitters two, three times, you’ve got to be able to mix it up and keep them off balance,’’ Sikkema said.
“I can’t just rely on my fastball and that’s been different. Going back to last year and even to high school, I’ve had to change the way I think and approach things. I’m learning how to use all my pitches and how to use them to my advantage.’’
In a season which began in the bullpen with limited work as he returned from a minor injury, Sikkema has gained momentum with his recent work while effectively blending his curve, slider and change-up with a consistent fastball.
He earned the win last week in a 2-1 game against 10th-rated Vanderbilt, striking out a career-high 10 batters while walking two and scattering seven hits over six innings of one-run baseball.
It was the type of outing that demonstrated the growth in Sikkema’s game.
“I struggled with my fastball command in that game so I threw a lot of curves and sliders and a few change-ups that led to some big swings and missed pitches,’’ Sikkema said.
“I knew from the scouting report that they were a good fastball-hitting team, so I needed to use my off-speed pitches and I was able to make them work for me.’’
The effort followed a 7.1-inning start against top-rated Florida which saw Sikkema strike out eight batters and walk one while allowing two runs in a 3-1 loss.
Sikkema said the challenges presented by Southeastern Conference competition are helping him build on what he learned last season while watching the Tigers’ Tanner Houck, chosen by the Red Sox with the 24th overall pick in last year’s draft.
“If you want to be the Friday night guy — and every pitcher wants to be that guy — you’ve got to be on your game. I tried to learn as much as I could last season from Tanner Houck and that put me in a good position heading into this year,’’ Sikkema said.
“My goal every time out is to give up two or fewer runs and give my team a chance. If I can keep the runs to the minimum and work around a few hits, I’m doing my job.’’
Now 3-3 on the season and carrying a 2.64 earned run average into a Friday start against Kentucky, Sikkema allows 0.93 walks and hits per inning through his first 11 appearances of the season. His work includes striking out 35 batters and walking eight over 32.1 innings in his five SEC starts.
Sikkema finds himself throwing a more effective curveball now than he did during an 8-2 freshman season which included four saves and a 2.72 ERA.
“I’m throwing it harder and it seems to have a lot more bite,’’ Sikkema said. “I find myself getting a better feel for my pitches in the pen as I warm up and if something feels good, I’ll ride that pitch a bit.’’
That has proven to be just the starting point.
“Every game in this conference is a battle and that is helping me as much as anything. It’s what I needed, to be tested every time out,’’ Sikkema said.
“There’s so much that I’ve never really had to deal with before. I’ve learned so much about the mental side of the game and dealing with the challenges that are there every time out. It's helping me grow and all of it is only going to help me moving forward.’’
For now, Sikkema's energies are focused on helping the Tigers work toward a .500 or better finish in the SEC and NCAA possibilities beyond that.
"It's a tough league and getting where we want to be starts with competing every time out,'' he said. "We have to be ready to battle every game.''