IOWA CITY – At this point, there is only one guarantee for the Iowa baseball team.
The only way the Hawkeyes can ensure themselves a berth in the NCAA tourney field for the second straight season is to repeat as champions in the Big Ten tourney which begins Wednesday in Omaha.
That’s familiar territory for Iowa, which won the event a year ago after reaching the championship game in 2016.
“Our guys understand what it takes and they are confident that they can compete with anybody there. That’s an important starting point,’’ Hawkeyes coach Rick Heller said.
Seeded sixth, Iowa carries a 33-18 record into the Big Ten tourney after winning the final five regular-season games to reach the 30-win plateau for an unprecedented fifth consecutive year in program history.
The Hawkeyes are 8-9 against rated competition this season and took two-of-three games from the third-seeded Michigan team Iowa faces in Wednesday’s 9 a.m. tourney opener at TD Ameritrade Park.
With an RPI sitting at 67 as of Sunday and a 12-13 record against teams with a top-100 RPI, repeating last year’s accomplishment is probably a necessity if Iowa hopes to be part of this year’s NCAA field.
“We live for this time of year,’’ outfielder Robert Neustrom said. “As a player, you yearn to be part of big games like this that matter. Michigan’s a good team and they are the hand that we’ve been dealt so that is where it starts for us.’’
Heller likes where his team is at right now.
This was supposed to be a rebuilding year for the Hawkeyes, but season-long growth has given Iowa a chance to be in the conversation when NCAA possibilities are being discussed.
“I think it has been a great year for us, an awesome year,’’ Heller said. “I thought our guys played hard all season. They came to work every day and tried to get better. When guys went down, other guys stepped up. When guys slumped, guys picked up the slack. That is the sign of a really good team.’’
The return of Cole McDonald to the pitching rotation from a midseason arm injury in the middle game of a three-game sweep of Penn State to end the regular season strengthens the Hawkeyes.
Nick Allgeyer will take the mound against the Wolverines on Wednesday, with McDonald and freshman Jack Dreyer following.
Heller likes the growth he has seen from Dreyer, who replaced McDonald and led Iowa to a series-deciding win over Oklahoma State earlier this month, and he believes that early-season starter Brady Schanuel regained his edge while filling a relief role against the Nittany Lions.
“Jack has come in and given us some quality starts since moving into the rotation and Brady look good out of the pen this weekend which is encouraging,’’ Heller said. “I feel good with where we are at from a pitching standpoint, but we’re going to need everybody.’’
That extends beyond the mound.
Heller believes the season has prepared the Hawkeyes and he liked the way Iowa took care of business in its sweep of the Nittany Lions.
“I was really pleased with the fact that we didn’t give much away,’’ Heller said. “That’s a good sign going into the conference tournament. We had maybe three (walks) during the weekend, and that’s a great job by our pitching staff and a great job by our defense. It’s not easy to sweep anyone.’’