Bettendorf's D.J. Carton is one of 18 finalists contending for 12 roster spots on USA Basketball's Men's U18 National Team.
The Bulldogs' guard was among a field of 33 athletes competing in five sessions at a training camp at the United States Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs working to land spots on a team coached by Kansas coach Bill Self.
The roster was trimmed to 18 finalists Sunday morning, a group that will continue to train twice a day before the roster is cut to 12 before the team's departure Thursday for St. Catharine's Canada, and the 2018 FIBA Americas U18 Championship.
Roster selections were made by the USA Basketball Junior National Team Committee and Self said the remaining cuts will be difficult to make.
"We had 33 guys come here and all 33 competed hard,'' Self said in a statement. "We are all so impressed with how much it meant to all of them. But at the end of the day, these 18 were the 18 who stood out the most and are certainly very deserving of the opportunity to continue.''
Self said upcoming twice-daily workouts will determine who makes the team.
"Sometimes putting a USA team together is a little different than just looking at who can score the most points and who can get the most rebounds,'' he said. "So, it'll be interesting to see how that plays out. But the 18 that were selected, we think gives us a great pool of players to give us the best chance to win.''
The USA U18 team will be competing from June 10-16 in Canada, looking to win a fifth straight gold medal. The USA team opens pool play on June 10 with a game against the Dominican Republic, followed by games against Panama and Puerto Rico the next two days.