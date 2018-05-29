One thing we will say for Ethan Happ, Tyler Cook, Tyler Hall and Lindell Wigginton.
They’ve done a good job of keeping us in suspense.
We have two basketball players from the Quad-Cities and three from state universities in Iowa who have entered their names for early entry into the NBA Draft.
And with the deadline looming, only one has come out and said exactly what he plans to do.
None of them hired agents, which means they all have until 10:59 p.m. Central time Wednesday to file the necessary paperwork to pull out of the draft and return to college. Some have hinted at what they plan to do, but most apparently are waiting until the last day to make it official.
Isaiah Moss, who started every game as a sophomore at Iowa last season, is the only one who has done that. He announced Tuesday that he will be back with the Hawkeyes next season.
Moss has said all along that he went through the draft process purely for educational purposes. The fact that he was not invited to do any individual workouts for NBA teams reinforces the idea that he is far from ready for pro basketball.
But Iowa coach Fran McCaffery thinks it was extremely beneficial for the 6-foot-5 guard to be exposed to NBA scrutiny.
“I believe Isaiah’s overall skillset will continue to improve this year, which will make him a better basketball player,’’ McCaffery said.
It probably helped all of these players, none of whom were invited to the NBA combine and none of whom is expected to be selected when the NBA Draft is held on June 21.
But that doesn’t mean some won’t still opt to turn pro, perhaps clinging to faint hopes of being drafted or perhaps feeling they can work their way into the NBA through the G League or by playing overseas. In some cases, they might just be tired of going to class.
Happ, a former Rockridge High School star, has at least dropped a few hints along the way. He often has said that if he does not think he is going to be drafted in the first round, he will return for his final season at Wisconsin.
He has worked out for eight NBA teams, including a weekend audition with the defending world champion Golden State Warriors, in an effort to improve his draft stock.
After working out for the Pistons last week, he told the Detroit Free Press: “So far, with the teams I’ve worked out for, (the projection) has been late-second round. With that, I’d rather go back to school.’’
Following a workout with the Nuggets in Denver: “I’m a fan of college basketball, as well, and I think I can really develop there.’’
Sounds like he might be back with the Badgers next winter, doesn’t it?
Cook, Hall and Wigginton have not given us as many hints.
Hall, a former Rock Island star who has had three very productive seasons at Montana State, said going into the draft process that he was open to returning to college but there’s been very little word about what he has been told by scouts.
Wigginton, who entered the draft following his freshman season at Iowa State, has done workouts with the Lakers, Clippers and Hawks, and has mentioned that he hates the idea of playing in the G League. But there have been no other clues about which way he is leaning.
Perhaps the most eagerly watched player of them all is Cook, who showed immense improvement in his sophomore season at Iowa. He is an NBA caliber athlete but likely is too small to play power forward and not quite skilled enough (yet) to be a small forward.
That doesn’t mean he won’t stay in the draft, though. He may be influenced by the success his high school sidekick, Jayson Tatum, had in his rookie season with the Boston Celtics.
Cook’s mother, Stephanie, told Rob Howe of Hawkeyenation.com on Monday that her son still has not made a decision. She said he was hoping to sneak in one more individual workout with the very recently eliminated Houston Rockets on either Tuesday or Wednesday before convening with family and coaches to reach a final decision.
McCaffery has been careful not to try to sway Cook one way or the other although he did say recently that he thought the 6-9 forward could be a No. 1 pick next year if he played one more season at Iowa.
The guessing game will come to an end today.
Sometime before 10:59 p.m.