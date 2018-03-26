CHAMPAIGN — The makeover of the Illini basketball roster grew in scope Monday when Michael Finke and Te’Jon Lucas announced they plan to transfer.
Confirming speculation that has circulated for some time, junior Michael Finke was the first to say Monday he will not return for his senior season.
Finke said he will seek a transfer to another school to play during his final year of eligibility. Although he named no school in his Twitter statement, it’s believed he is looking strongly at Grand Canyon University in Phoenix to play one season of college basketball with his brother, freshman-to-be Tim Finke.
Michael Finke started 25 of the 28 games in which he played last season. He missed four games with a concussion. He averaged 9.8 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 49.1 percent from the field, 30.9 from 3-point distance and 61.2 from the free throw line.
“Competing for the Fighting Illini and earning a degree from Illinois was always a dream of mine growing up in Champaign,” Finke said via his Twitter account. “Being able to accomplish both of those goals has been a great honor. I want to thank Coach (John) Groce and his staff for recruiting me and coaching me my first three years.
“I would also like to thank Coach (Brad) Underwood and his staff for coaching me this past year. I have grown and learned a lot over the past four years. I met with Coach Underwood and his staff multiple times over the past few weeks and had many conversations with my parents.''
Lucas also used his Twitter account to say that he would transfer after two seasons with the Illini.
The 6-foot-2 guard averaged 5.7 points, 3.2 assists and 2.3 rebounds this past season. He started 19 games and was suspended for three Big Ten games for an unspecified violation of team rules.
Since the season ended, Finke and Lucas are the third and fourth players to announce they will leave the program. Freshman Mark Smith said he intends to transfer and junior Leron Black said he will hire an agent and turn pro.
Remaining from the 2017-18 roster are guards Trent Frazier, Aaron Jordan and Da’Monte Williams as well as forwards Kipper Jones, Greg Eboigbodin and Matic Vessel.
Committed to arrive as freshmen for the 2018-19 team are guards Ayo Dosunmu and Alan Griffin and center Samba Kane.
That leaves four open scholarships for next season.
On campus this weekend was 6-foot-9 Giorgi Bezhanishvili from East Orange, New Jersey. And Illinois recently hosted 6-6 Tevian Jones from Culver City, California.
Illinois is also said to be in the market for a grad transfer or a junior college transfer and is involved with Austin Trice, a 6-7 forward from Wabash Valley Junior College.