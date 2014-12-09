The Big Ten will play its men’s basketball tournament at Madison Square Garden in 2018 as part of a new long-term agreement between the conference and the arena.
The agreement, announced Tuesday, also involves holding men’s basketball and hockey doubleheaders in the New York City arena from 2016 through 2019 and “a significant branding presence both inside and outside the building.’’
The 2018 basketball tournament will be held Feb. 28-March 4, one week earlier than previous tournaments. It will end seven days before the NCAA Tournament Selection Sunday.
Big Ten commissioner Jim Delany said he was “thrilled’’ by the agreement.
“This pairing is a natural fit for us as we continue to extend our brand and live in two regions of the country,’’ he said. “The Garden has been the site of countless iconic moments throughout history, and we look forward to showcasing some of the best basketball and hockey programs in the country through this partnership.”
The basketball and hockey doubleheaders at MSG will be held in late January or early February. The first one will feature the Michigan and Penn State basketball and hockey teams playing on Jan. 30, 2016.