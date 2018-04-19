The Iowa men’s and women’s basketball teams don’t yet know when they will begin playing Big Ten games next season.
But they found out Thursday who they will be playing.
The Big Ten unveiled who will be playing whom how many times during the 2018-19 season, including how things will line up for the new 20-game league schedule for men’s teams.
Under the new schedule, the Hawkeyes will play Indiana, Michigan State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Rutgers and Wisconsin both home and away. They will have home games only against Illinois, Maryland and NCAA runnerup Michigan while they will play only on the road against Minnesota, Penn State and defending regular-season champion Purdue.
The exact dates and times of both the men’s and women’s games will be determined over the next few months.
Big Ten assistant commissioner Kerry Kenny said the dates will be unveiled on the Big Ten Network sometime in mid-August with the times and television information being released in early September.
Kenny added that the schedule was developed to ensure that the conference’s three instate rivalries — Illinois-Northwestern, Indiana-Purdue and Michigan-Michigan State — always will be contested twice every season.
“Additionally, there will be regional rotations in both the east and in the west,’’ he said. “Rather than protecting a single opponent on a yearly basis for the remaining eight teams, annual rotations involving the four eastern teams (Maryland, Ohio State, Penn State and Rutgers) and the four western teams (Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska and Wisconsin) have been strategically developed to optimize travel, academic and recovery impacts while encouraging increased competition among institutions that are near each other geographically.’’
Big Ten women’s teams will continue to play an 18-game schedule, including eight one-plays and six home-and-home matchups.
Iowa’s women’s team will play two games each against Illinois, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska and Purdue while playing Maryland, Northwestern, Rutgers and Wisconsin only at home and Indiana, Minnesota, Ohio State and Penn State only on the road.