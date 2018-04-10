Sophomore Jordan Bohannon was named the recipient of the Chris Street Award for the Iowa basketball team at the team’s awards banquet Tuesday night.
The award is presented annually to the Hawkeye player who best exemplifies the spirit, enthusiasm and intensity of Chris Street, an Iowa player who died in an auto accident in 1993.
Bohannon became only the sixth underclassmen to earn the award since its inception in 1993. He became the sixth player in the program’s history to total more than 400 points and 150 assists in a season. Late in the season he tied Street’s school record by making 34 consecutive free throws, then missed the next shot on purpose to keep from breaking the mark. The 6-foot guard also was named the team’s top playmaker.
Other awards went to Tyler Cook, best rebounder and Kenny Arnold Hawkeye Spirit Award; Luka Garza, newcomer of the year; Isaiah Moss, most improved; and Nicholas Baer, academic excellence.