IOWA CITY — Iowa freshman Connor McCaffery will have four years of basketball eligibility remaining.
McCaffery’s hardship waiver petition was approved by the Big Ten on Monday, meaning this past season will count as a redshirt year for the 6-foot-5 guard.
McCaffery played in only four games last season due to a variety of medical issues.
He missed the first part of the season with a sprained ankle, then developed mononucleosis. After playing in four games in December — against Southern University, Drake, Southern Utah and Colorado — he underwent a Dec. 27 tonsillectomy. He underwent another operation on his throat about five days later and missed the remaining 19 games of the season.
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery said in January that his son had the “worst case of mono we’ve seen’’ and that he lost 15 pounds. The coach was asked many times during the last two months of the season about Connor’s status and he continually said he had not regained the strength and stamina necessary to play.
“He’s tried to help the team the best he can,’’ Fran McCaffery said in January. “He’s a positive guy on the bench, he’s positive in the locker room. He’s talking to guys, he sees the game and I think ultimately he’ll be a big help to us. You just kind of have to look at this and say it’s an unfortunate set of circumstances, and hopefully he’ll never have to go through that again.’’
Connor averaged 13.3 minutes in the four games in which he played, collecting eight points, four rebounds and seven assists.