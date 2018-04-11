IOWA CITY — The University of Iowa basketball program announced Wednesday that one of its two vacant scholarships will go to redshirt freshman Connor McCaffery.
The oldest son of head coach Fran McCaffery enrolled last fall as a walk-on, planning to play baseball and redshirt during the basketball season. He ended up playing in four basketball game but missed the rest of the season due to an array of physical ailments.
He is taking a redshirt year in both sports and has four years of eligibility remaining.
“Connor went through a lot his freshman season, but remained positive despite suffering physical and health setbacks,” Fran McCaffery said. “Although he did not play in many games last season, he was an important part of this team on and off the court and will continue to be the next four years.’’
The Hawkeyes, who were 14-19 last season, had two scholarships open up when Brady Ellingson announced plans to transfer and Ahmad Wagner decided to switch his focus to football. Two other players, Tyler Cook and Isaiah Moss, have entered their names in the NBA draft and if they decide not to return to school, it would open up even more scholarships.