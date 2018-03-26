With the departures of Brady Ellingson and Ahmad Wagner from the Iowa basketball program, the Hawkeyes have two open scholarships. And if Tyler Cook opts to stay in the NBA draft, they will have three.
The general thought is that one of those scholarships will go to Connor McCaffery, who enrolled as a walk-on last fall.
What will the Hawkeyes do with the other scholarship? They could try to sign another high school or junior college player to bring in for next season. More likely, they will bank that scholarship to use on another signee for the class of 2019.
And there also is speculation that they could go after a graduate transfer, a player who would come in from some other school and be able to play right away because he already has earned a degree from that other university.
Iowa coach Fran McCaffery really doesn’t like the whole concept of graduate transfers. He never has taken one during his years at Iowa and it’s easy to understand why. By bringing a new player into the mix for just one season, you’re running the risk of disrupting team chemistry and unity.
Big Ten teams that have brought in grad transfers have had only modest success with them. There were five in the league last season — Mark Alstork at Illinois, Jaaron Simmons at Michigan, Sean Obi at Maryland, Duby Okeke at Nebraska and Andrew Dakich at Ohio State — and although all of them made some contributions, Alstork is the only one who started.
Iowa State brought in three graduate transfers last season — Jeff Beverly, Hans Brase and Zoran Talley — and also got only modest production out of them. (Talley actually has another year of eligibility with the Cyclones since he graduated from Old Dominion in three years and redshirted one of those years.)
Nevertheless, it seems as though Iowa could benefit from the addition of a grad transfer if it could find the right fit. Someone like Joseph Chartouny of Fordham.
The 6-foot-3, 205-pound guard from Montreal just announced last week that he was planning to leave Fordham and play his final season at a different school.
He may be exactly the puzzle piece the Hawkeyes need: A tough, hard-nosed perimeter defender who appears to be an exemplary team player. He averaged 12.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game as a junior least season and led the nation with 3.3 steals per game. He made the Atlantic 10 Conference all-defensive team.
Teammate Nemanja Zarkovic said in an interview with the New York Post in 2016-17 that Chartouny is one of those players who makes everyone around him better.
“He helps everybody. He facilitates everything,’’ Zarkovic said. “He understands what coaches want, and defensively, he has an anticipation and a feel that I’ve never seen in anyone else. He reads everything a couple plays in advance. People follow him. They trust him.”
He sounds like a high character guy who is not going to be disruptive influence in whatever program he joins.
Chartouny has an interesting background. Unlike most graduate transfers, he got his degree at Fordham in only three years and he is fluent in two languages besides English. Since he grew up in Quebec, his first language is French but his parents are from Lebanon so he speaks Arabic at home. He’s no kid. He already is 23 years old and will turn 24 early next season.
The Hawkeyes really need help with perimeter defense and Chartouny has the ability to play either guard position. He would immediately upgrade the defense and provide a little bit of leadership. He looks like a perfect fit.