A great deal is expected of Muscatine’s Joe Wieskamp when he arrives at the University of Iowa next season.
Wieskamp may be the most highly regarded instate prospect ever to sign with the Hawkeyes. He set the state record for most career points by a Class 4A player and it’s widely believed he will step right into the starting lineup at small forward.
But it looks like he may not be the only incoming freshman capable of making a major contribution for Iowa next season.
Guard C.J. Fredrick of Park Hills, Kentucky, who also signed with the Hawkeyes in November, had a tremendous season, serving notice that he also may have a very bright future at the college level.
Like Wieskamp, Fredrick was named his state’s Gatorade Player of the Year as he averaged 22.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists during the regular season.
He really stepped up his game in the post-season, scoring 32 points Sunday in the state championship game to lead Covington Catholic to the Kentucky state title. In fact, the Colonels won their last 23 games to finish 35-4 and Fredrick was the single biggest reason.
In four games at Kentucky’s Sweet 16 finals at Rupp Arena last week, he scored 111 points (27.8 per game) and shot 63.6 percent from the field (35 for 55), 55.5 percent (10 for 18) from 3-point range and 93.9 percent (31 for 33) at the foul line.
He did all that while playing only about half of the semifinal game, won by Covington Catholic 67-28. He still managed to score 22 points in that one.
Opposing coaches rave about the efficiency of Fredrick’s game. For the season, he had a 2.8 assist-to-turnover ratio. He scored those 111 points in the state tournament on only 55 field goal attempts.
It’s amazing now to think that Fredrick was fully prepared to come to Iowa as a walk-on, if necessary. When Christian Williams left the program prior to the start of the season, that opened up a scholarship and the Hawkeyes signed Fredrick to a letter of intent.
It’s probably a good thing they did. Otherwise, you have to think loads of other teams would be swirling around the kid with tempting scholarship offers by now. Even before the Hawkeyes signed him, he had offers from Xavier and Nebraska as well as a few Mid-American Conference schools.
At 6-foot-4, 165 pounds, he is a bit on the thin side so he may not be fully ready for the physical style of play in the Big Ten. But it sounds as though he has the offensive skills to take minutes away from Brady Ellingson or maybe even Maishe Dailey.