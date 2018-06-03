With Tyler Cook and Isaiah Moss back in the fold after brief flirtations with the NBA draft process, the table is set for the Iowa basketball team to have the turnaround season its fans so desperately want.
The Hawkeyes’ 14-19 record last season was especially disheartening because you could see the potential was there for a much better season.
Iowa was tremendous offensively at times. Cook averaged 15.3 points per game, shot 56.6 percent from the field and had more dunks than all but one player in the Big Ten. Jordan Bohannon became the first college basketball player in 25 years to collect 150 or more assists and 80 or more 3-point field goals in each of his first two seasons. Luka Garza developed as the season progressed and had the most rebounds and fourth most points of any freshman in Iowa history. Moss more than doubled his season scoring average from the previous season and showed what he can do by scoring 19 points in the last 96 seconds against Minnesota.
But prolonged defensive lapses and chronic turnover problems more than offset all the offensive heroics.
The offense should be even more potent this season. The Hawkeyes return 95 percent of the scoring from a year ago. The only other Big Ten team that returns anywhere near that much is Wisconsin. (Iowa actually returns 94.90 percent of its points, Wisconsin 94.92.)
Add to that the highest scoring Class 4A player in Iowa high school history, Joe Wieskamp, and you have the makings of an offensive juggernaut.
But that won’t matter if the defense is as porous as it was last season.
Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said the months since the end of the season have been spent trying to dissect what went wrong last season, breaking down the defensive issues and making sure everyone understands how things need to change.
“We had a young team, we had some goofy injuries, so what we have to do is recommit to each other,’’ he said. “I said from day one we’ve got to get stronger. We’re working on that.’’
One thing that probably will be the same as last season: McCaffery is going to have a difficult time sorting out how to utilize a very deep roster.
We can assume that Cook, Moss, Bohannon and Garza again will be in the starting lineup.
The fifth spot — the small forward position — was a bit of a revolving door last season. Jack Nunge, Nicholas Baer and Ahmad Wagner all started a significant number of games there, but Wagner has transferred to Kentucky to pursue a football career, Baer is almost certain to be used off the bench and Nunge, although very skilled at 6-foot-10, probably is miscast as a small forward unless the Hawkeyes plan to play nothing but zone defense.
The new starter there is likely to be Wieskamp with a darkhorse candidate being 6-7 junior Maishe Dailey, who some say has improved as much as any player on the team since the end of the season.
Cordell Pemsl, Ryan Kriener and Nunge will back up Cook and Garza at the two frontcourt spots with Baer playing significant minutes off the bench at small forward.
Bohannon and Moss will be backed up by Connor MCaffery, Dailey and incoming freshman C.J. Fredrick with Baer and Wieskamp also capable of playing shooting guard, if needed.
Obviously, someone is not going to get as much playing time as they would like. Last season there were some subs who played 20 minutes one game and three or four the next. It’s tough to have chemistry and continuity that way, and that’s the challenge McCaffery is going to face again.
He admitted he might consider redshirting someone to alleviate the logjam of bodies. The best candidate for that probably is Fredrick although you wonder if Nunge might not benefit from a year off to add some strength and ensure that he is ready to step into a larger role a year from now when Cook almost certainly will turn pro.
“You always have the possibility of redshirting one or two players if you think you are overloaded but right now I’m looking at everybody equally and we’ll figure it out,’’ McCaffery said.