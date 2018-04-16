Brady Ellingson decided not to leave the state of Iowa to play his final season of college basketball.
The former Iowa player announced Monday that he will transfer to Drake University and become part of the program being assembled by new head coach Darian DeVries.
Since Ellingson has been at Iowa for four years and will earn his degree next month, he will be able to play for Drake right away next season as a graduate transfer. He will not get a chance to play against Iowa as the Hawkeyes and Bulldogs do not meet next season.
The 6-foot-4 Ellingson, from Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, played in 94 games in his Iowa career, starting just once and averaging 3.3 points per game.
He first arrived at Iowa in 2014 but was hampered by foot problems and played in only seven games that first season, gaining another year of eligibility as a medical redshirt.
He averaged 2.9 points per game while playing in 27 games in the 2015-16 season and showed considerable promise in 2016-17, averaging 4.4 points, shooting 47.1 percent from 3-point range and 100 percent (18 for 18) from the free throw line.
As a junior last season, he was pressed into service as a point guard early in the season and Iowa coach Fran McCaffery often said he felt that hurt Ellingson’s development as a shooting guard. He averaged only 2.8 points per game and his shooting percentages dropped across the board.
Drake is in a rebuilding mode under DeVries, a former Creighton assistant coach who was hired when Niko Medved departed after one season to become the head coach at Colorado State.
“Brady is another great addition to our program and we’re thrilled to have him join our team,” DeVries said. “He’s an experienced guard with a great feel for the game and the ability to shoot the ball.”
The Bulldogs graduate five of the top six scorers from the 2017-18 team, including all their guards. They accepted another graduate transfer last week when UAB point guard Nick Norton agreed to play for them.