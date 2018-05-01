Former University of Iowa basketball player Ahmad Wagner has announced plans to continue his college career as a football player at the University of Kentucky.
Wagner ended months of speculation Tuesday by making the announcement on Twitter, noting that he made this decision “after much thought and consideration from my family.’’
He will need to sit out this fall under NCAA transfer rules and will have one season of eligibility with the Wildcats, in 2019.
Wagner played one season of football as a senior at Wayne High School in Huber Heights, Ohio, and earned first-team all-state honors as a wide receiver. Although he already had signed a letter of intent to play basketball at Iowa, Kentucky offered him a football scholarship at that time.
When Wagner decided to take another shot at football following three up-and-down seasons with the Hawkeyes, Kentucky renewed its interest. Wagner visited the Lexington campus a little more than a week ago.
The 6-foot-7, 235-pound Wagner could have stayed at Iowa and had two years of football eligibility and he said in late March that is something he would at least consider.
"I am comfortable with Iowa," he said then. "They’ve always treated me well, everyone here, the coaching staff, everyone has been wonderful since I’ve been at Iowa. That’s always important.
"Everything is going to go into consideration when I make my decision ... but I’m considering all options right now."
Wagner played in 96 games during his basketball career at Iowa, averaging 3.1 points and 2.6 rebounds per game.
But after starting 18 games as a sophomore in 2016-17, his playing time dropped off last season. He started the first six games but ended up playing only 273 minutes all season. He played 545 as a sophomore when he was named Iowa’s most improved player and 322 as a freshman.