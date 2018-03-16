IOWA CITY — Chase Coley plans to savor every second.
The only senior on the Iowa women’s basketball roster and the only Hawkeye who has played in an NCAA tournament game cherishes the chance to complete her collegiate career in a tourney that is at the core of every collegiate player’s dreams.
"Growing up, this was the ultimate," Coley said. "When I was a little girl, I always thought about getting the chance to play in the NCAAs and cut down the nets. I’ve been blessed with another chance to experience it all."
Coley and the Hawkeyes face Creighton in an opening-round game in Los Angeles that tips off at 5 p.m. on Saturday.
The Bluejays are part of the field for the second straight season, while Iowa is making its first appearance since 2015 when the Hawkeyes made a run to the Sweet 16.
Coley, then a freshman, played in opening-weekend wins over American and Miami (Fla.) at Carver-Hawkeye Arena before collecting four points and three rebounds in a loss to fifth-rated Baylor.
Carly Mohns, a fourth-year junior, was also on the Iowa roster at that time but was injured and did not appear in any of Iowa’s games in the team’s most recent NCAA run.
That leaves Coley to tell her teammates about what they can expect from the experience.
"The way you are treated, like rock stars, is something I’ll never forget," Coley said. "It’s a chance to be part of a tournament that defines the best in college basketball. My teammates are going to experience the time of their lives."
Coley had a role in helping the Hawkeyes earn an NCAA berth as a sixth seed with a 24-7 record this season.
Her baseline jumper with seven seconds remaining in overtime lifted Iowa to an important 71-68 win at Michigan State, the start of a string of seven consecutive wins at the end of the regular season.
"That may well have been the biggest basket we’ve had this season," coach Lisa Bluder said. "We were a team in a need of a win at that point, and she put us ahead to stay in that game and helped us get on a roll."
Coley averages nine points per game and has been Iowa’s second-most accurate shooter from the field, hitting 51.8 percent of her shots.
Playing inside along with Megan Gustafson, the 6-foot-3 forward from Minneapolis is also Iowa’s second-most productive rebounder with an average of 5.8 per game.
"We are a young team, and Chase has done a good job of leading us," Bluder said. "She and Carly are our only players who have been around NCAA tourney games before, and this time of year, that experience can be important."
Coley will attempt to draw on that experience as the Hawkeyes begin play as part of the NCAA field for the 25th time in the program’s history.
She remembers the thrill of advancing with a pair of wins three years ago and what it was like for that year’s senior class to have it all end in the Sweet 16.
Coley also understands the challenges that were overcome and the work that went into returning to the NCAA tourney this year after narrowly missing out the past two seasons and settling for participation in the WNIT.
Collectively, it creates a mindset that Coley carries into competition this week.
"I’ll talk to my teammates about how you have to leave it all on the court. Four years, it goes by fast, and as I’ve found out the past two years, you don’t get a chance to do this every season," Coley said.
"Make the most of it. Live for the moment. This is my last chance to play with my girls, the last few games we are together. I want to make it last as long as I can."