Iowa’s quest to bounce back from a disappointing season got a shot in the arm Wednesday when Tyler Cook announced that he is planning to return to school for his junior season.
Cook and teammate Isaiah Moss had entered their names for early entry into the NBA draft, but neither hired an agent and both ultimately decided to withdraw. Moss announced his decision Tuesday and Cook did the same early Wednesday evening.
The 6-foot-9, 255-pound Cook led the Hawkeyes in scoring (15.3) and rebounding (6.8) last season and became only the second sophomore in Iowa history to collect 500 points and 200 rebounds in a season.
He did individual workouts with six NBA teams — the Cavs, Spurs, Celtics, Nets, Thunder and Nuggets — but after conferring with his family and Iowa’s coaches Wednesday, he opted to pull out of the draft.
With his decision, the Hawkeyes will return the top nine scorers from a team that went 14-19, failing to secure a post-season tournament berth for the first time since 2011. They also add a top-50 recruit in Muscatine’s Joe Wieskamp.
Cook and Moss were two of 19 Big Ten players to file for early entry into the draft. Of those, eight hired agents immediately, meaning they could not return to college. Of the 11 who did not hire agents, only one — Maryland’s Kevin Huerter — opted to remain in the draft.