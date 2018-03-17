LOS ANGELES — Iowa had no answer for Creighton in the opening round of the NCAA women’s basketball tournament Saturday.
The Bluejays knocked down six of their nine three-point baskets in the first two quarters, giving 11th-seeded Creighton a lead Iowa couldn’t catch in a 76-70 loss at Pauley Pavilion.
“They built that six-point lead and that’s pretty much where it stayed. It was the final margin,’’ Hawkeyes coach Lisa Bluder said in a radio interview after her sixth-seeded team had its first NCAA appearance end in an opening-round upset.
“There was no real rhythm or flow to the game. They did a good job of slowing us down and as they controlled the tempo, we couldn’t get a lot going.’’
Megan Gustafson led Iowa with her 28th double-double of the season, a 29-point, 17-rebound effort that was built mostly during the first half.
The junior post player kept Iowa within 34-31 at halftime, but scoring 16 of her points on 7-of-9 shooting and grabbing 11 rebounds during the first two quarters.
Her final points of the first half came on a lay-up with 3 minutes, 50 seconds remaining in the second quarter and gave the Hawkeyes their last lead of the game at 29-27.
Sydney Lamberty answered quickly for Creighton, knocking down a three-point shot 13 seconds later and Iowa played from behind the rest of the game.
“Things didn’t go the way we wanted,’’ said Chase Coley, the only senior in the Hawkeye lineup. “It was a tough way to end.’’
The Hawkeyes pulled within two points on two occasions midway through the third quarter, but while Iowa limited the Bluejays’ scoring leader Audrey Faber to 3-of-15 shooting, the Hawkeyes were unable to shut down Jaylyn Agnew and Lamberty.
Agnew finished with 24 points and Lamberty had 20 as the pair combined on 6-of-9 shooting from three-point range.
“When you play five guards like they primarily do, it’s hard to defend five players on the perimeter like that,’’ Bluder said. “We couldn’t contain them and we couldn’t zone them the way we wanted. They hit some big shots that left us down and we couldn’t get over the hump.’’
The Bluejays double- and triple-teamed Gustafson in the third quarter, denying her touches and limiting her to two points on a pair of free throws while opening a 56-50 lead.
Hannah Stewart did provide Iowa with a bit of a spark, coming off the bench to finish with 10 points.
The Hawkeyes (24-8) did force the ball inside to Gustafson at the start of the fourth quarter and the Big Ten player of the year scored Iowa’s first seven points of the quarter, but Lamberty answered.
Her three-point basket with 6:19 remaining followed a jumper by Gustafson which had cut the Creighton lead to 59-55.
It also started a run of nine straight points by Lamberty which helped the Bluejays maintain a 68-61 advantage with 1:40 remaining.
Kathleen Doyle, who finished with 11 points, pulled Iowa within 68-64 on a three-point basket, but Creighton worked the clock and finished off its win by hitting 8-of-10 free throws over the final minute.
“We just were never able to get any sort of a run going to give ourselves a chance to get back in it,’’ Bluder said. “It was frustrating.’’
Creighton (19-13) advances to a second-round match-up on Monday against third-seeded UCLA, a 71-60 winner over American.