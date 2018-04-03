Iowa's Isaiah Moss has become the 11th Big Ten basketball player and the second Hawkeye to submit papers for early entry into the NBA draft.
The 6-foot-5 sophomore guard has not hired an agent, which would allow him to possibly return to Iowa, but he said he plans to test the waters to see how much interest there is among pro teams.
Moss said in a university news release Tuesday that he made this move after extensive discussions with his family and Iowa coach Fran McCaffery.
“It is a dream of mine to play professional basketball,’’ Moss said. “I look forward to going through the process and I thank the coaching staff for helping me through it. I am excited for the feedback and opportunity to work out for NBA personnel so my family and I can make the best decision for my future.”
Moss was fourth on the Hawkeyes in scoring at 11.1 points per game and also was third in assists (62) and tied for second in steals (22). He started all 33 games last season after starting 28 times as a redshirt freshman in 2016-17.
He has shown brief flashes of brilliance, scoring 19 points in the final 96 seconds of a February loss at Minnesota. He also was voted to the all-tournament team at the Cayman Islands Classic in November.
“This is an opportunity for Isaiah to learn more about himself and his game during this process,” McCaffery said. “Going through this process will benefit him in the long term. We fully support Isaiah and we will be there to help him along the way.”
Iowa’s Tyler Cook previously announced he also would test the draft process.
Among the other Big Ten players filing for early entry is former Rockridge star Ethan Happ. The University of Wisconsin formally announced his decision Tuesday although Happ had indicated back on March 2 that he planned to do this.