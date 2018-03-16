Before turning its attention to Creighton and today’s opening-round game in the NCAA tournament, the Iowa women’s basketball team spent some time riding a roller coaster at the Santa Monica Pier.
That seems about right for a young team that has enjoyed quite a ride on its way to a 24-7 record.
"I think we were all really motivated to make the tournament, and once you do that, you’re really excited," Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle said Friday. "I think the best way to describe it is that we are very humble, but we’re also hungry to do some damage in this tournament."
Coach Lisa Bluder senses that as well as the Hawkeyes prepare for a 5 p.m. postseason opener against the Bluejays at UCLA’s Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles.
The sixth-seeded Hawkeyes start just one senior, and Bluder said discussions this week have centered on not being satisfied with simply returning to the NCAA field after a two-year absence.
"We talked to our team about embracing the opportunity, to get excited to be here," Bluder said. "But, we’re trying to make it as normal as possible because you don’t want to be playing on eggshells. You want to be playing your best basketball, confidently and loosely and not overthinking things too much."
In the match-up against a guard-oriented Creighton team that brings an 18-12 record into the game, the Hawkeyes will be playing for the first time in 15 days since losing to Minnesota 90-89 in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten tourney.
With just 10 players on the active roster, Bluder has given the Hawkeyes some time to rest but has also done what she can to help Iowa maintain its competitive edge.
"We’ve put a few wrinkles in, we scrimmaged one day last week, brought officials and tried to simulate a game, and we’ve spent a lot of time working on getting ourselves better," Bluder said.
She believes it has been time well spent.
"I feel like we are ready to play our best basketball at the right time of year," Bluder said.
Creighton will challenge Iowa with what is essentially an all-guard lineup.
That creates some potential defensive issues for Iowa, which is counting on the strength of its inside attack to play to its advantage.
The Bluejays played their way to a fourth-place finish in the Big East by knocking down an average of 8.8 3-point baskets per game. Creighton’s 265 baskets from 3-point range are 109 more than its opponents have made.
"About 40 percent of the shots they take are 3-point shots, and they’ve made about 39 percent of them," Bluder said. "Protecting the 3-point line is something we really have to focus on."
That has caught the Hawkeyes’ attention as they look to build on what they have already accomplished this season.
"We had a great run in the Big Ten season, and now it’s time for us to make a big run and make some noise on a national stage," Iowa center Megan Gustafson said. "We want to keep our seniors playing as long as we can this year, but it also sets us up for next season."
With four starters returning from a team that tied for third in the Big Ten this season, Bluder believes that is among the greatest things Iowa may be able to take from this year’s NCAA experience.
"We’re still a young team, which is what is exciting about this," Bluder said. "What we lack in experience, we make up in youthful enthusiasm. When you’re young, you’re naïve, right? It’s fun to be naïve because then anything is possible."