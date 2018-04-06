There are going to be two Baers on the University of Iowa basketball roster next season.
Michael Baer, who completed his basketball eligibility at Bettendorf High School in 2017, plans to play for the Hawkeyes as a walk-on next season after spending the 2017-18 season serving as a manager for the Hawkeyes.
He joins his older brother Nicholas, who joined the Iowa team as a walk-on in 2014 and eventually worked his way into a scholarship position.
“I am extremely excited and grateful to announce that after spending one year as a manager, I am hanging up the towel and lacing up again,’’ Michael Baer wrote on Twitter on Thursday night, adding “I could not be more thrilled to live out my dream alongside my brother!’’
Michael Baer, who is 6-foot-4, averaged 3.9 points and 2.6 rebounds per game in helping Bettendorf to an 18-6 record as a senior in high school.
Nicholas Baer led the Bulldogs to back-to-back top-four finishes in the Iowa state tournament and after taking a redshirt season, began playing for Iowa in 2015-16. He was named the Big Ten’s Sixth Man of the Year during the 2016-17 season and will be the only senior on the Hawkeyes’ roster next season.