Isaiah Moss confirmed Tuesday what was pretty much a foregone conclusion: He is pulling his name out of the NBA draft pool and will be back as a member of the Iowa basketball team next season.
Moss, who averaged 11.1 points while starting every game for the Hawkeyes last season, indicated very early in the process that he was likely to return to college for another year.
“The feedback I received from NBA personnel was extremely beneficial in making this decision while also helping me grow as a basketball player,’’ Moss said in a news release issued by the university. “I am excited to continue my education and train with my teammates so we can have a great season.”
Moss ranked fourth on the team in scoring, third in assists and tied for second in steals as a redshirt sophomore. He increased his scoring average by 4.6 points from his freshman to sophomore season and poured in a career-high 32 points at Minnesota on Feb. 21, including 19 in the final 1:36 of the game.
“This has been a positive experience for Isaiah,” Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. “This process provided Isaiah with the necessary information and exposed him to the NBA level. I believe Isaiah’s overall skillset will continue to improve this year, which will make him a better basketball player. The coaching staff, along with his teammates, are excited to have him back.”
The Hawkeyes’ Tyler Cook is expected to announce his decision on Wednesday. The deadline for making a decision is 10:59 p.m. Central time Wednesday.