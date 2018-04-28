As an athlete at North Scott High School, Jenni Fitzgerald developed an appreciation for the change of the seasons.
Basketball was always her passion, but on the volleyball court or the softball field, Fitzgerald learned and grew as a leader and a teammate.
Her enjoyment came from the challenges, as well as from the plentiful success the Lancers enjoyed during Fitzgerald’s high school career.
During her senior year, Fitzgerald earned first-team all-state honors in volleyball, basketball and softball.
She was a setter on a North Scott volleyball team that won an Iowa state high school championship in 1985, the starting point guard on a basketball team that was undefeated until the 1986 state championship game and an outfielder for a North Scott softball team that was emerging as statewide power.
"As much as anything, I liked being part of the team. I liked being around my teammates. They were my friends, and moving from one sport to another was something we just did," Fitzgerald said.
"Today, there is so much specialization, and for a lot of the athletes who compete at a high level, that’s a good thing. But when I was growing up, most athletes played more than one sport, and I’m glad I had that chance."
Fitzgerald said the experiences all created memories that have lasted a lifetime and helped guide her down her own career path, including in her present role as an associate head coach of the Iowa women’s basketball program.
"The things I learned from the coaches I had at North Scott and Drake and from the experiences that I’ve had with the teams I’ve been a part of, they’re all a part of who I am," Fitzgerald said.
Collectively, they played in a role in Fitzgerald being selected as one of this year’s inductees into the Quad-City Sports Hall of Fame.
She will be honored, along with Franc Freeman and Adam Lingner, at the 37th annual Quad-City Times Salute to Sports on May 7 at Bettendorf High School.
With an older sister, Robin, and a younger brother, Randy, Fitzgerald grew up around sports at the Long Grove home of her parents, Bob and Jan Fitzgerald.
"There was always some sort of a game going on, and usually, I found myself in the middle of it," Fitzgerald said.
By the time Bob Fitzgerald piled his daughter and a group of her friends into a car for a road trip to the Iowa girls state high school basketball tournament, basketball had already become the center of Jenni Fitzgerald’s athletic attention.
"We were all in the ninth grade, and we had a great time," North Scott teammate Tracy Moore Lindaman said. "I remember us all talking that day about how there wasn’t any reason we couldn’t be playing at state someday, that we could be as good as those teams. I think it motivated us, and Jenni certainly was in the middle of that."
A five-player fit
Basketball for high school girls in Iowa was in the midst of a transition as Fitzgerald entered high school.
She began her prep career playing the six-player game, competing as a forward, but North Scott switched to the five-player game prior to her junior year, and by the time Fitzgerald was honored as Miss Iowa Basketball as a senior in 1986, she was a two-time first-team all-state selection.
At 5-foot-5 and with good ball-handling skills, Fitzgerald made a smooth transition to the five-player game and found herself surrounded by talent.
"We had everything it took to have a good five-player team and for us the adjustment was probably easier than it might have been for some other teams," Fitzgerald said. "I was always fortunate to have teammates who could do good things with the ball. My job was to get the ball to them, and they made it work."
Deb Menke, who coached Fitzgerald in both volleyball and basketball at North Scott, credits Fitzgerald with understanding how to make the team work.
"Jenni was an outstanding athlete who was part of a group of outstanding young ladies in all aspects, from character to work ethic to ability," Menke said. "It was an extraordinary group of kids that was on a mission."
Menke describes Fitzgerald as the quiet leader of the group.
"She had very high expectations of herself. She wasn’t necessarily a vocal leader, but she led with the intensity she competed with and in the way she held herself accountable," Menke said. "If a teammate didn’t come up with a pass, Jenni felt it was her responsibility to make a better pass the next time she was in that same position, and more often than not, she usually did."
Those standards rubbed off on her teammates.
Pam Leslie Loussaert was a junior at North Scott when Fitzgerald was a senior and recalls learning from watching how Fitzgerald approached competition.
"She found great balance in the way she approached things. She was very controlled and very focused in how she went about it, always on an even keel, and that led to a very cohesive team," Loussaert said.
"We worked hard, took things pretty seriously, and winning was important to us, but we have a lot of fun together. We had a lot of good parental support, and it was good, positive support. They cheered us on, laughed with us, on occasion had a chance to laugh at us and were always there for us. It was everything a good high school athletics experience is supposed to be."
Success didn’t hurt.
"I think we all realized that if we worked together we had a chance to have a lot of success. It wasn’t always easy," Fitzgerald said.
"The practices were tough at times, but I think our coaches saw the potential. Coach Menke and coach (Dennis) Johnson, I feel like they understood how good we could be and wanted to help put us in the best possible position to reach that potential."
Net success and more
In volleyball, the end result was a state runner-up finish in 1984 and a state championship in 1985.
Fitzgerald averaged more than seven sets per game as a senior and was selected as the captain of the all-tournament team during North Scott’s state championship season.
"After finishing second our junior year, the motivation was to get back there and win it all," Fitzgerald said. "Things really meshed for us. I remember that we had some great matches against an Assumption team that was highly ranked and we were able to win. That gave us confidence in the postseason."
That confidence carried over to the basketball court, where Fitzgerald and her older sister, Robin, helped lead the Lancers to a fourth-place finish in Iowa’s first five-on-five state basketball tournament.
The following year as a senior, North Scott rolled through the season with an unbeaten record until Marshalltown defeated the Lancers in the 1986 state championship game.
Fitzgerald averaged 18.9 points, 6.5 assists and 4.9 steals per game for a North Scott team that finished with a 25-1 record.
"It was a great season that had a real tough ending," Fitzgerald said. "I have a lot of great memories from high school basketball and I have a very real memory of that last game. It took time to get over that, and there are some lessons from it, but it was a special, special season even if we didn’t accomplish what we all wanted so badly."
Menke said the steadiness in Fitzgerald’s game allowed the Lancers to build the kind of record they had that season.
"It took a lot to rattle her. That just didn’t happen and the team fed off of that," Menke said. "She would get doubled up sometimes, and that just made her that much more determined."
Fitzgerald flirted with a track career as a high school freshman, but it only lasted a couple of weeks.
"I admire people who ran track but at that point I guess I was cut out more for team sports," she said with a laugh. "It gave me a chance to rest up a bit after basketball and get ready for softball."
Summer swings, hoop dreams
In softball, Fitzgerald topped .300 at the plate throughout her high school career and was regarded among the top defensive center fielders in the state.
With good speed and the ability to bunt from the left side of the batter’s box, she rated as one of the top hitters in the Mississippi Eight Conference.
"The Quad-City area has always been really good in softball, and I think that pushed us all to get better," Fitzgerald said. "I remember West having some great teams and a great pitcher (four-time all-state pick JoDee Ogden) that we battled with. The competition was great. It was summertime. School was out. Softball was a lot of fun."
But basketball had captured Fitzgerald’s heart.
"The coaches at North Scott realized that," Fitzgerald said. "I can remember coach Johnson making sure after a softball practice that the gym was open so I could shoot, and coach Menke gave me that chance after a volleyball practice, too."
In an era where sports were more seasonal for athletes, Fitzgerald appreciated the opportunity.
"There weren’t a lot of summer teams or AAU basketball teams for girls at that time, so any time I had chance to get in the gym and shoot, that was a good thing," Fitzgerald said. "It was something I really appreciated."
Beyond high school
Basketball provided Fitzgerald with an opportunity at the collegiate level.
One of 10 high school girls basketball players from across the country named by the National High School Coaches Association and Converse to its academic all-American team, the Quad-City Times 1986 female athlete of the year continued her basketball career at Drake.
A starter at the point throughout her collegiate career, Fitzgerald earned first-team all-Gateway Conference honors as a senior in 1990.
With an undergraduate degree in business administration, Fitzgerald envisioned at the time a career in business that didn’t stray too far from athletics.
"At that point, I was thinking about maybe working as a rep for a shoe company or an sports equipment company," Fitzgerald said.
Things didn’t quite work out that way.
She ended up at Southern Illinois, working toward a graduate degree in sports management while serving as a graduate assistant for the Salukis.
In 1993, she returned to Drake where she was reunited with former teammate Jan Jenson on a staff headed by Lisa Bluder. She worked with the Bulldogs’ guards, directed summer camps and handled administrative duties for the program.
Fitzgerald followed Bluder to Iowa in 2000 and has worked as assistant along with Jenson on the Hawkeye staff since, earning the title of associate head coach prior to the 2017-18 season in her 18th year at Iowa.
"The chance to work with young people and be part of a great staff that is in it for all the right reasons, it makes coming to work every day an enjoyable thing," Fitzgerald said. "I don’t take it for granted. This game has been awfully good to me."
Menke isn’t surprised.
"She always understood that great teams are a result of great teamwork," Menke said. "She’s a very humble individual who always lifted the performances of teammates ahead of her own accomplishments. She’s in it for all the right reasons."