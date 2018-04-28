Former North Scott athlete and current Iowa women's basketball assistant coach Jenni Fitzgerald will be honored May 7 as one of this year's in…

Franc Freeman, Jenni Fitzgerald and Adam Lingner will be inducted into the Quad-City Sports Hall of Fame on May 7. Each of them made their sha…

Admission: Free and open to the general public

When: May 7, 7:30 p.m. preceded by a 6:45 p.m. reception with light refreshments

What: 37th annual Quad-City Times Salute to Sports, including recognition of the top local high school athletes and inductions into the Quad-City Sports Hall of Fame.

FITZGERALD TIMELINE

1968 — Born in Davenport, the daughter of Bob and Jan Fitzgerald.

1984 — Helps the North Scott volleyball team to a runner-up finish at the Iowa state tournament.

1985 — Earns first-team all-state recognition after leading North Scott to a fourth-place finish at the inaugural five-player Iowa girls state basketball tournament. Selected the captain of the all-tournament team and earns first-team all-state recognition in helping North Scott win the state volleyball championship.

1986 — Named all-state again and becomes the first five-player girls basketball player in Iowa history to be named the state’s Miss Basketball after leading North Scott to a 25-1 record and runner-up finish at the state tournament. Named the Quad-City Times female athlete of the year. Selected as a first-team all-state outfielder in softball. Begins career as four-year starter for the Drake basketball team.

1990 — Earns first-team all-Gateway Conference honors as a senior guard at Drake, graduates with a degree in business administration.

1991 — Begins working as a graduate assistant coach at Southern Illinois.

1992 — Earns a Master of Science degree in physical education with an emphasis on sports management from Southern Illinois.

1993 — Returns to Drake, beginning eight years as an assistant on Lisa Bluder’s staff.

1995 — Is named by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union to its girls basketball Hall of Fame.

2000 — Follows Bluder and former Drake teammate Jan Jensen to Iowa, becoming an assistant coach on the Hawkeye staff.

2009 — Named one of three recipients of the Double D Award, the highest honor presented by Drake to its former student-athletes for achievements in their field or in community service since leaving the university.

2017 — Promoted to associate head coach on the women’s basketball coaching staff at Iowa.

2018 — Voted into the Quad-City Sports Hall of Fame.