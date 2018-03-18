A painful lesson will be part of the fabric of a promising future for the Iowa women’s basketball team.
Saturday’s 76-70 loss to Creighton in the opening round of the NCAA tournament provided coach Lisa Bluder’s team with a bitter taste of the finality of it all in the postseason, something six of the eight players who saw action for the Hawkeyes had never experienced at the college level.
For the four starters who return next season from a 24-8 Iowa team which shared third place in the Big Ten, the experience was eye opening and something a program which had not been to the NCAA tourney in three years can build on.
“I wish they would have had a better experience here, but for them to go into next year, but certainly they now know they’re good enough to play this level,’’ Bluder said. “We’ll keep growing. We’re going to keep getting better.’’
Saturday, the Hawkeyes learned that will be a requirement.
The Bluejays exploited Iowa’s lack of backcourt depth as well as any team has this season, opting to allow Big Ten player of the year Megan Gustafson to get her points while concentrating on denying the three-point shot to Alexis Sevillian and Makenzie Meyer.
Combined they went 1-of-3 from three-point range against Creighton, part of a 3-for-12 effort from behind the arc by Iowa that wasn’t nearly enough to ease the offensive burden on the interior or counter the nine three-point baskets the Bluejays made.
What Gustafson accomplished this season, collecting 28 double-doubles while averaging 25.7 points and 12.8 rebounds per game, will be remembered as one of the best seasons ever by a Hawkeye.
What Iowa should remember from the way the season ended is that she cannot do it alone.
Injuries impacted that notion throughout much of the 2017-18 season, from an early-season setback for Kathleen Doyle to losing starting point guard Tania Davis prior to the start of the Big Ten season and Meyer for a month less than two weeks later.
The Hawkeyes showed a resilient spirit in fighting through it all, and will be better next season because of that as well as from Davis’ return to action and the addition of four newcomers to the roster.
“This experience (in the NCAA tourney) really sets us up for next year,’’ Gustafson said. “For the two of us who will be seniors, going into our last year we’re going to be really excited to make a run. This was a young team, and having this experience is huge. We definitely want to come back next year to make some noise.’’
Bluder views that as a distinct possibility for a team which will likely enter next season among the favorites along with Maryland to contend for the Big Ten title.
“Next year, we’re going to have more weapons. We’ll be a deeper team, a healthy team hopefully, and we’ll have Tania next year all the way through,’’ Bluder said. “We return some really good players and Megan, I think, is one of the best posts in America come back for her senior year. The future, it looks bright.’’
For now, the Hawkeyes will be given a couple of weeks off to rest and reflect.
Individual workouts will begin after the Final Four. Iowa players will then spend two hours each week receiving individual instruction from coaches and work another six hours on strength and conditioning.
“This is a group that’s not going to let down. They’re a group that is going to go back to work right away,’’ Bluder said. “We’ll add some new pieces to the puzzle, which will be good, and I think with what we have coming back it all bodes well for the future.’’