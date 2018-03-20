Two of the three players who were going to be seniors on the Iowa basketball team next season have announced plans to leave the program.
Brady Ellingson and Ahmad Wagner, both of whom saw their playing time diminish greatly as last season progressed, revealed that they each will go in a different direction.
Ellingson, a fourth-year player, will earn his degree in enterprise leadership in May and will be able to play for another school as a graduate transfer without sitting out a season.
Wagner is changing sports. An all-state wide receiver as a senior in high school in Ohio, he has decided to pursue a career in football although not necessarily at Iowa.
“My plan now is to train and get my body into football shape so I can be ready for when I decide where I will finish my athletic and academic goals,’’ Wagner said in a news release issued by the university.
Wagner will finish out this academic year at Iowa. It he stays at Iowa or transfers to a Football Championship Subdivision school, he will be able to play football right away next fall and have two years of eligibility remaining. If he opts to go to another FBS school, he will need to sit out next season and have only one year of eligibility.
Wagner caught 58 passes for 1,028 yards and 17 touchdowns in his only year of football competition at Wayne High School in Huber Heights, Ohio. He had a football scholarship offer from Kentucky and attracted interest from other schools.
He said he reached this decision after discussions with his family and Iowa coach Fran McCaffery.
“Ahmad has been a tremendous teammate and an absolute joy to coach the past three seasons,” McCaffery said. “Ahmad has a unique blend of athleticism and strength to go along with a tremendous work ethic. I have no doubt that he will be successful in his pursuit of playing football.’’
Both departing players were expected to be key contributors for Iowa last season, but ended up being deep reserves in the second half of a disappointing 14-19 season.
Wagner started the first six games after starting 18 times in his sophomore season, but then started only one more time the rest of the way. The 6-foot-7, 235-pound forward averaged 1.7 points and 1.7 rebounds per game while playing only 273 minutes all season. He played 545 as a sophomore when he was named Iowa’s most improved player and 322 as a freshman.
Ellingson, from the Milwaukee suburb of Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, also saw a decline in playing time, getting in for only 285 minutes after playing 484 in the 2016-17 season. He missed five games with a concussion and was not used in two other games.
His season scoring average of 2.8 points per game was down from his sophomore average of 4.4. He did not score a single point after a Jan. 20 game with Purdue.
“I am grateful to have had the opportunity to be a part of the Iowa basketball program the past four seasons,” said Ellingson, who took a redshirt season due to chronic foot injuries in 2014-15. “I look forward to pursuing an expanded role at another institution where I can achieve the goals I have as both a basketball player and student.
“I will take with me the memories and friendships created with my teammates. I also want to thank the Hawkeye fans for their support the last four years.”
In addition to the injuries, McCaffery was forced to play the 6-4 Ellingson out of position at point guard early last season and the coach frequently said he thought that affected his performance.
“We want to thank Brady for his contribution to our program over the past four seasons,” McCaffery said. “Brady is a hard worker, a terrific teammate, and a good student.’’
The two departures leave Bettendorf’s Nicholas Baer as the only senior on next season’s roster.
The Hawkeyes could potentially lose another player from this season’s team as sophomore Tyler Cook has entered his name in the NBA draft. If he does not hire an agent, he can withdraw from the draft any time before June 11 and return to play for the Hawkeyes.