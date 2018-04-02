It has been an especially fun and truly memorable NCAA tournament, don’t you think?
We all found out what UMBC stood for as the University of Maryland-Baltimore County became the first No. 16 seed ever to beat a No. 1, toppling Virginia in the opening round.
We got to see a No. 11 seed from the Missouri Valley Conference, Loyola of Chicago, make a miracle run to reach the Final Four.
Nevada rallied from a 14-point deficit to win its first-round game, then came back from 22 points down to beat No. 2 seed Cincinnati in the next round.
There have been all sorts of wild reversals of fortune and dramatic finishes. It’s been a blast to watch.
So how come there are people moaning and groaning that the rules of the college game need to be changed?
Within minutes after Villanova’s lopsided conquest of Kansas in the national semifinals Saturday, ESPN’s blustery Dick Vitale was on Twitter saying as much.
“The time has come to push the 3-point line back to the international distance and widen the lane,’’ Vitale said. “The game is becoming dominated too much by the 3-point shot.’’
Like much of what Vitale says, this just doesn’t make a lot of sense.
It’s an overreaction to the fact that Villanova made a tournament record 18 3-point field goals against Kansas while also breaking the NCAA single-season record for 3-pointers made in a season.
But do we really need to change the rules just because of one really exceptional team?
It’s not as though 3-pointers have completely taken over the game.
In the other semifinal game, Michigan and Loyola combined to make 8 of 38 3-point shots. It sure didn’t seem to be that easy for those two teams, perhaps because, unlike Kansas, they both chose to play some pretty stout perimeter defense.
Villanova notwithstanding, there is relatively little correlation these days between prolific 3-point shooting and won-loss records. Of the top 20 teams in the country in the number of 3s made per game this season, only four made the NCAA tournament. Six had losing records.
Savannah State made more 3s than anybody and it went 15-17. Citadel was second in 3-point shooting. It went 11-21.
On the other hand, Kentucky finished 340th in the country in 3-point field goals but still managed to win 27 games and advance to the final 16 of the NCAA tournament. NIT semifinalist Western Kentucky was 334th in the number of 3s made. Syracuse, which made the final eight of the Big Dance, was 326th.
That Loyola team that created so much furor made only 31 3s in five games during its memorable run. Nevada perpetrated those mammoth comebacks while making less than a third of its 3s (24 of 72) in its three NCAA games.
Not everyone is using the tactic as much or as well as Villanova is. Teams are succeeding in other ways.
Besides, moving the 3-point line back a foot or so isn’t going to make a huge difference. The college distance is 20 feet, 9 inches. The international 3-point line that Vitale and others espouse is 21-8 at the top of the key and 22-2 in the corners.
A fairly large percentage of the 3-pointers you see in college basketball are made from a foot behind the line anyway.
Other than forcing every team in the country to redo its playing surface, it wouldn’t really have much impact.
And it’s really doubtful what widening the lane from 12 to 16 feet would accomplish. It might diminish the effectiveness of post players and lead to even more 3-point attempts.
The only thing that would radically alter the game would be if they raised the height of the basket from 10 feet to 11 feet. But that would eliminate most of the dunking we see. I’m guessing most fans don’t want to see that.
The game is pretty darn entertaining the way it is, as we’ve seen over the past few weeks.
It’s not broke. No need to fix it.