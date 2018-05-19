As summers go, this is as important as it gets for players on the men’s and women’s basketball teams at Iowa State.
Both programs found themselves on the outside looking in when NCAA tournament berths were handed in March, providing the Cyclones with both an eye-opening reality check and motivation as they work toward the 2018-19 season in upcoming months.
"The only good thing about a disappointing season is that it gives you a chance to really examine where you’re at, figure things out and hit the reset button," ISU women’s coach Bill Fennelly said during the Cyclone Tailgate Tour’s Quad-Cities stop last week.
Preparing for his 24th season at Iowa State, Fennelly and the Cyclones are working to rebound from just the third losing season during his tenure after finishing 14-17 a year ago.
An equally young Iowa State men’s team finished 13-18 last season and missed the NCAA field for the first time in coach Steve Prohm’s three seasons.
"It was a tough experience for everybody involved," Prohm said. "We had more than our share of injuries, and we had plenty of young players on the court, but it wasn’t the season any of us hoped or any of us want to go through again."
Prohm said the Cyclones’ offseason work begins with defensive development.
Iowa State ranked ninth in the Big 12 in scoring defense and field goal defense in conference play, allowing 80 points and 46.1 percent shooting.
"That’s not going to win games in the Big 12," Prohm said. "That’s on every individual in our program, and it’s up to all of us to turn it around. For the entire year, we gave up more than 75 points a game, and we have to be better with that."
Prohm and Fennelly like recent changes in NCAA rules that provide coaches with the ability to work with their teams during the summer
"It’s a relaxed time because you don’t have the pressure of preparing for that next game, but it’s an important time because it can set a tone for the upcoming season," Prohm said. "That, along with the ability to have the new guys on campus adjust to college life and expectations, those things are significant."
While Lindell Wigginton faces a May 30 decision about his future at the collegiate level following a dominating freshman season, the addition of four freshmen and two transfers, Michael Jacobson of Nebraska and Marial Shayok of Virginia, will change the make-up of the Iowa State roster next season.
"We will be a different looking team next season, but that starts with defense and developing an identity on that end of the court that will give us an opportunity to be successful," Prohm said.
The ISU women’s team will also be working to regain an edge.
Building around returning all-American Bridget Carleton, the Cyclones return seven of their top nine scorers from a year ago on a roster that will include four recruits, including junior-college all-American Jade Thurmon and Iowa City High standout Ashley Joens.
"Our roster is at a great spot right now," Fennelly said. "Sometimes when you are in this for a long time, you need to hit the reset button every once in a while, and that is where we are at. I like the make-up of our team. We have work to do, but I believe in this group."
Fennelly expects the Cyclones to benefit from an August trip to Costa Rica and from the program’s first-ever appearance in the Preseason WNIT.
"Perfect timing for us," he said. "The additional practices before the foreign trip come at a good time for our program, but more importantly, I feel like the chance for us get away and bond as a team will be beneficial."
He likes the competitive opportunity that the Preseason WNIT, won by Baylor, Notre Dame and Louisville the past three seasons, provides.
"It will be a good way to find out if we are ready to play," Fennelly said. "We have a hard-working group of players. They expect more than what we accomplished last season and this is the time of year when you give yourself a chance to make that happen."
Prohm sees that as well.
"This is a big couple of months for us," Prohm said. "We need a productive summer to come together and compete at a level that our fans expect and that we expect."