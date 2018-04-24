AMES, Iowa — Iowa State has added another transfer to its basketball program to fill the last remaining scholarship on the Cyclones’ roster.
Colorado State’s Prentiss Nixon, a 6-foot-1 guard who averaged a team-high 16.1 points per game as a junior last season, announced via Twitter that he will enroll at Iowa State.
He will sit out next season under NCAA transfer rules and have one year of eligibility remaining.
The former Bolingbrook (Illinois) High School star actually had four official visits scheduled this spring. He visited Loyola (Chicago) last week but canceled trips to Illinois State and SMU after spending time in Ames this week.
“Coach (Steve) Prohm and his staff are great and will definitely help me elevate my game to a new level,’’ Nixon said on Twitter.
Nixon also averaged 3.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists last season while shooting 35.9 percent from the field and 33 percent from 3-point range. He made 152 3-pointers in his three seasons at Colorado State.
He announced plans to transfer after CSU head coach Larry Eustachy, a former Iowa State coach, was fired amid an investigation into his treatment of players. He eventually was replaced by Drake coach Niko Medved.
Prohm said he was excited about the addition of Nixon.
"One thing that stuck out about Prentiss was the intangibles he brought to the table with his toughness and his character,'' Prohm said. "He is another addition to our roster from the Chicago area, which has been very good to us lately.”
Iowa State now has a full complement of scholarship players although star point guard Lindell Wigginton has filed for early entry into the NBA Draft. Since Wigginton has not hired an agent, he has the option of returning to ISU.