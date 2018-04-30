You can’t help but wonder if this is what the NCAA had in mind when it instituted this rule in 2016.
The rule we’re talking about made it possible for college basketball underclassmen to put their names into the pool for the NBA Draft at any point during their college careers, but pull out and return to college if they didn’t hire an agent.
The NCAA probably envisioned dozens of kids might do this just to see where they stand with pro scouts.
I doubt if they thought it would be hundreds.
In a few years, it might be thousands.
The day may come when every kid who started even one game for his college team submits his draft papers just to get their skills evaluated.
According to one list, more than 130 non-seniors around the country have put their names into the draft this spring. That includes former Rockridge star Ethan Happ, former Rock Island star Tyler Hall, Iowa’s Tyler Cook and Isaiah Moss and Iowa State’s Lindell Wigginton.
A total of 19 Big Ten players have done so. Of the 14 teams in the Big Ten, only two (Minnesota and Northwestern) have not had a player take an early dip in the draft pool.
We’re just two years into this and it already feels as though it may be getting out of hand.
The good news is that about 80 of those 130 nationwide and 11 of the 19 Big Ten players have chosen not to hire agents. They haven’t gone beyond the point of no return. They still can go back to college.
But in the meantime, their college teams are left to wonder whether or not those players will be on the roster next season or not.
Wisconsin probably would like to know if Happ is going to be around next season. It’s going to make a huge difference in what sort of team the Badgers have.
Iowa would like to know about Cook and Moss. Purdue is going to have only one starter returning but that one — Carson Edwards — is checking out the draft. Nebraska will be a much different team if James Palmer Jr. and Isaac Copeland opt to stay in the draft.
While this rule may be helpful for the players — and that part is debatable — it’s a colossal headache for anxious coaches who may find they’ve lost a star player after it’s too late to recruit a replacement.
That’s not the only problem with this rule. There are going to be a chunk of those kids who filed for early entry who aren’t going to listen to what the draft evaluators tell them. They’re going to figure they’re ready, turn pro and find themselves in Luxembourg next winter playing for the Schieren Black Frogs.
Some of these players already are in that situation. Of the eight Big Ten players who already have hired agents, five have a very good chance of being drafted, possibly all in the first round.
The other three are Black Frog material. They may not even be good enough to make it in the NBA’s G League.
Of the other 11 Big Ten players who have not hired agents, only a few have a realistic chance of being drafted even in the second round. A majority of them probably will be back in the Big Ten next season.
But there’s always that chance that they’ll make a big mistake.
It really seems as though there should be a way to tweak this rule to limit the number of players who test the draft process. Only 60 to 70 players will be invited to the NBA’s draft combine later this month and only 60 are going to be drafted. And that includes all the college seniors and the growing number of foreign players who enter the draft.
It also would help if they can find a way to remove the uncertainty for the college programs although I’m not sure how you do that.
Some of us have this old-fashioned notion that college players who aren’t legitimate NBA prospects should be focusing on their classroom work and working with teammates to improve their fortunes for next season rather than flying around the country to audition for scouts.
I know … old-fashioned. What could I possibly be thinking? Did I think these guys were actually in college to get an education?