A summertime competitive opportunity for a more than generation of Quad-City area college basketball players is coming to an end.
The Pepsi Summer League, which has provided offseason competition for players on the rosters of Quad-City area college teams as well as for area collegiate players spending the summer at home, is ceasing operations.
Longtime league director Ray Swetalla said the inability to fill rosters with current college players led to the decision to end the league, which has played its games in June and July on the campus of Augustana College for 25 years.
In recent years, many of the players who might have previously returned home for the summer are now remaining on or near their college campuses to work out with their own teams during the offseason.
That has led to a reduced number of players signing up to participate in the league. The closure of Ashford University in Clinton and the discontinuation of basketball at Clinton Community College also reduced potential talent for the league.
Last summer, the league operated with a reduced number of teams and over the past few years has allowed former college players from the area to compete.
"We have not been able to get enough current college players to participate so we have not had enough teams to make the league effective," Swetalla said, pointing out that the league’s objective was to help collegiate teams in the area and not operate as a recreational league.
Swetalla and Augustana coach Grey Giovanine, whose program fielded two teams in the league last summer, announced the decision to end the league in a statement and offered appreciation for players who have participated over the years.
"There have been some outstanding athletes and many highly competitive games," Swetalla said. "It’s been a good long run."