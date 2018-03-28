Daniyal Robinson has known Porter Moser for close to 20 years.
He worked for him as an assistant coach at three different schools and just talked to him on the phone on Monday night. He also chatted with him last Friday night. He has exchanged text messages recently with Clayton Custer, Ben Richardson and Donte Ingram.
But even Robinson, a former Rock Island High School basketball star and current Iowa State assistant coach, is a bit flabbergasted by what Moser, Custer, Richardson and Ingram have done with Loyola of Chicago the past few weeks.
Who isn’t?
If you have Loyola making the Final Four on your NCAA basketball tournament pool sheet, you … well, you don’t. Admit it. You’re shocked, too.
Robinson certainly is.
"Mostly, you’re excited for the program and the people in the program because you had a relationship with those guys," Robinson said. "Porter is an extremely hard worker, great coach, and for him to be rewarded by this success is awesome to see."
Robinson, a 1994 graduate of Rock Island, owes a lot to Moser. The Loyola coach gave Robinson his first job as an assistant coach at Arkansas-Little Rock, Robinson’s alma mater, in 2000. The two later were reunited when Moser became the head coach at Illinois State.
And when Loyola, with Moser as head coach, became a member of the Missouri Valley Conference in 2013, Robinson came on board once again as the associate head coach at the Chicago school.
Over the next two years, he helped recruit Richardson and Ingram, and in the spring of 2015 he helped convince Custer to transfer from Iowa State to Loyola.
About a month later, Robinson left Loyola to join Iowa State as an assistant under Steve Prohm.
But like a lot of us, he has been keeping an eye on the Ramblers the past few weeks.
He watched as Ingram hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer in a victory over Miami in the opening round. Custer followed with a game-winning shot to beat Tennessee in the second round. After Loyola upset Nevada in the third round, Richardson had the game of his life in the regional championship game against Kansas State. He scored a career-high 23 points to help the Ramblers become only the fourth No. 11 seed to make the Final Four.
Robinson helped coach Ingram and Richardson as freshmen in the 2014-15 season, and while he couldn’t have foreseen anything like this, he recognized special qualities in both players.
"You knew that they were winners," he said. "Those guys were tough kids, they had great character and you knew to build the program you needed guys like that. They helped change the culture of the program."
Loyola won 24 games and won the College Basketball Invitational championship that year. The Ramblers also defeated Boise State and Texas Tech to win an early-season tournament in Las Vegas.
"All they’ve done their entire career is win, and they brought that winning culture to Loyola," Robinson said.
There is someone else in the Loyola program that Robinson knows.
He fondly remembers Sister Jean Dolores-Schmidt, the wheelchair-bound 98-year-old nun who follows the team everywhere it goes and who has become perhaps the biggest celebrity to emerge from the Ramblers' miracle run.
"You see Sister Jean in a wheelchair, but she actually gets around really well," Robinson said. "She’s just in a wheelchair right now because she’s recovering from a hip injury. She’s normally buzzing around campus. You’d see her every couple of days around campus, and she is really, really knowledgeable about your opponent, and she does pray for the team every game and every day.
"All those years of her prayers are being answered right now."
Robinson, who still has a lot of family in the Quad-Cities, isn’t the only local product with a connection to the Loyola program.
Former Orion High School star Tanner Williams also was with the Ramblers for two years in the early part of the Moser regime, although that was before any of the current players arrived.
Williams played in three games in the 2012-13 season before suffering a serious knee injury. He was on the roster through the 2013-14 campaign before calling it quits.
"I’m still really rooting for them, though," he said. "It’s amazing what they’ve done. It’s just exciting to see a mid-major program do something like this."
Both Williams and Robinson will be watching closely again Saturday as the Ramblers take on Michigan in the semifinals with a possible berth in the national championship game beyond that.
"It’ll be interesting to watch," Robinson said. "If they win it all, it will just add to the legend that already has grown."