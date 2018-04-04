Montana State junior Tyler Hall of Rock Island has declared his intention to enter the NBA draft in June, but is keeping his options open.
Hall announced Wednesday his plan is to get a feel for where he stands in eyes of NBA organizations and will then make a decision about whether to return for his senior season.
Hall has the support of Bobcats coach Brian Fish as he works through the early-entry process.
“I’m not hiring an agent in any way, shape or form,’’ Hall said in a statement announcing his plan. “So, I’m just seeing where I’m at in this. If I’m secured as a first- or second-round pick, then I’ll make the decision. But right now I’m focusing on getting there with those (other underclassmen) and seeing where I’m at.’’
Players can file applications to be considered as early-entry players in this year’s draft beginning on April 13. Teams will conduct and attend workouts with those players beginning on April 24.
Participants in that process face a May 30 deadline to withdraw from the process and retain NCAA eligibility.
“I am very excited for Tyler,’’ Fish said. “This allows him and his family to gather information without jeopardizing his career at MSU. This is a process the NCAA allows and we are very excited and supportive of the gathering of information.’’
Hall averaged 17.5 points per game last season for the Bobcats and he is currently 10th on the career scoring list in Big Sky Conference history with 1,861 points.