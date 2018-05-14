If all you did was look at last season’s stats for the University of Northern Iowa women’s basketball team, Karli Rucker isn’t the player you would identify as a key cog in the Panthers’ future fortunes.
She played an average of 12.3 minutes per game, which ranked eighth on the team. She scored 4.2 points per game, seventh best among UNI’s players. She also contributed averages of 1.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists.
So when head coach Tanya Warren told Rucker in a post-season meeting that this is now “her team,’’ that she was expected to step in as the starting point guard for the graduated Kennedy Kirkpatrick and run the show, you might have expected Rucker to be a bit shocked.
She wasn’t. The former North Scott star is basically shock-proof.
“Coming off last year, Kennedy graduated and me following behind her, I think I just naturally fall into that spot,’’ Rucker admitted with a shrug at UNI’s Caravan event in Bettendorf last week. “So we’ll see how things go going into the summer.’’
The aplomb with which Rucker accepted the pressure of being the new floor leader wasn’t surprising. This is the girl who led North Scott to a Class 4A state championship as the No. 7 seed just 14 months ago as a senior in high school.
Warren knew what she was getting even before that and last season she watched Rucker gradually grow as a leader in her freshman year with the Panthers.
“Kennedy handed the reins over to her and we’re excited about that,’’ Warren said. “As you look at the season that Karli had, she played with more confidence and played better and better over the course of the year.
“She played extremely well in the conference tournament for us, had a good postseason in terms of her development and we look for her to continue to just get better and better.’’
If Rucker handles the point as comfortably as Warren believes she will, UNI should have quite a team.
Everyone except Kirkpatrick returns from a squad that went 19-13 and for the third straight year fell one victory short of winning the Missouri Valley Conference tournament.
Megan Maahs and Ellie Howell return after earning All-MVC honors, as do fellow starters Mikaela Morgan and Rose Simon-Ressler along with the entire bench.
Add to that a recruiting class that includes three players from Cedar Falls High School’s 22-3 team and you have the makings of a major MVC contender, if not the preseason favorite.
“I’m really excited for next year and to see who we bring in, just to see how we grow as a team,’’ Rucker said.
As Warren noted, Rucker was at her best late in her freshman season, especially in the semifinals of the conference tournament back in the old home area at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.
She collected 10 points, five rebounds and four assists while playing 19 minutes in a 70-58 victory over Missouri State. It was only her second double-figures scoring game of the season and a career high in rebounds.
“It was more comfortable being back here and just at that point in the season you kind of have a whole year under your belt,’’ Rucker said. “I think we really grew as a team and I think that showed here in the conference tournament. Just having a chance to show that going into next year was really big for us.’’
While Warren has high hopes, she cautioned not to have too outlandish expectations for her new starting point guard.
“What I think everyone needs to understand is she’s still only a sophomore and she’s stepping into a big position,’’ Warren said. “But I think she’s going to do a great job. She’s ready to take over those reins.’’