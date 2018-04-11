Mauro Panaggio never was known for his patience.
If one of his players wasn’t doing his job, Panaggio never hesitated to let him know, usually in an animated way. If his team wasn’t meshing, he wasn’t adverse to making wholesale changes in the roster to find the right combination.
But he usually had the full respect of his players. Probably because he usually won.
Panaggio, who served as the head coach of the Quad-City Thunder for its first four years of existence and retired as the winningest coach in Continental Basketball Association history, passed away early Wednesday at the age of 90.
Although he coached for more than 40 years at various levels, Panaggio always viewed his Thunder years as some of the best.
“I’ve enjoyed all of my years in the CBA but none more than my last four years in the Quad-Cities,’’ he said when stepping down from the job in 1991.
Panaggio was from the Rochester, New York, area, where he carved out a reputation as a high school and small college coach before taking charge of the Rochester Zeniths in the early days of the CBA. He went 36-12 and won the league title in his first year there, in 1979.
In 1987, he became the head coach of the Thunder, who played their first six seasons at Wharton Field House in Moline before moving into the arena now known as the TaxSlayer Center.
The Thunder had a winning record in all four of Panaggio’s seasons and lost to Wichita Falls in the CBA finals in his final year. He then handed the job off to his son, Dan, who coached the Thunder for nine years, winning league championships in 1993 and 1998.
The only time the Thunder was not coached by a Panaggio was when Bob Thornton took over for the final 21 games of the team’s existence.
After stepping down in the Quad-Cities, Mauro Panaggio planned to retire to his home in Daytona Beach, Florida, and enjoy life.
“I want to see what life is like not being a basketball coach …’’ he said at the time. “I honestly don’t know if I’ll be able to stand not being around basketball on a daily basis or not.’’
He couldn’t.
He returned to coach the Rockford Lightning in the CBA the following season and on Feb. 17, 1992, took part in a historic game when he coached against son Dan and the Thunder. The Thunder won 104-101.
He stayed around long enough to be named CBA coach of the year for the third time in 1993.
Panaggio was residing in Daytona Beach at the time of his death. His wife, Rita, passed away less than a month ago, on March 16.
“He loved the game. It was in his blood,’’ former Brockport (New York) High School coach Charlie Hage told the Rochester Democrat Chronicle on Wednesday. “He’s helped more people than you can shake a stick at.’’