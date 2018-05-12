CHICAGO — Augustana's first-ever team appearance in the NCAA Division III men's tennis tournament ended Saturday with a regional semifinal loss to the University of Chicago.
The top-seeded Maroons defeated the Vikings 5-1, taking two doubles matches before winning the first three singles matches to be completed to move on to today's championship match.
Augustana earned its win at No. 1 doubles, where the senior tandem of Samuel Totten and Eric Pohl capped their careers as the winningest doubles combination in program history with an 8-5 victory over Chicago's Erik Kerrigan and Ninan Kumar.
Totten and Pohl complete their collegiate career with a 69-36 record.
The Maroons (17-4) used an 8-4 win from Tyler Raclin and Jeremy Yuan at No. 2 doubles and an 8-5 victory at No. 3 doubles from Nicolas Chua and David Liu to take a lead into singles competition.
Liu won a 6-0, 6-3 win over the Vikings' Rodrigo Medeiros at No. 5 singles and Charlie Pei beat Jack Morkin 6-1, 6-0 at No. 6 to position Chicago's Luke Tsai to clinch the match win with a 6-0, 6-3 victory over Peter Alex at No. 3 singles.
Augustana, which qualified for the NCAA field by winning its first College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin title since 1985, finishes the season at 19-11.