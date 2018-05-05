NAPERVILLE, Ill. — Wins in two of three close doubles matches positioned the Augustana men's tennis team to earn its first College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin title since 1985 on Saturday.
The top-seeded Vikings defeated second-seeded Wheaton 5-1 to earn the CCIW's automatic berth in the NCAA Division III tournament field.
Coach Jon Miedema's team used a 9-7 win from seniors Samuel Totten and Eric Pohl over Jeremiah Yi and Dane Paulsen at No. 1 doubles and split two 8-6 matches to take a 2-1 lead into singles competition.
The Vikings picked up an 8-6 win from Jack Morkin and Caio DeRezende over Andrew Bristol and Josh Cheng at No. 3 doubles and dropped a match by the same score at No. 2 doubles, where the Thunder's Anderson Park and Karl Wenzel edged Peter Alex and Tom Friberg.
In singles, Alex won a 6-2, 6-2 match over Yi at No. 3 while Pohl at No. 4 and Morkin at No. 6 both claimed 6-4, 6-1 decisions to let Augustana (18-10) secure the victory.
The Vikings receive their NCAA assignment on Monday.