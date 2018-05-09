Toughened by experience and determined to make a difference, two senior leaders have propelled the Augustana men’s tennis program to new heights.
After helping the Vikings earn their first College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin championship in the sport since 1985 last weekend, Samuel Totten and Eric Pohl will lead Augustana into its first-ever team appearance in the NCAA Division III Tournament on Friday.
"This is something we’ve been talking about and working toward since we got here, and now the idea is to make the most of it," said Totten, a three-year captain. "It’s our senior season, and we want to keep it going as long as we can."
The Vikings face John Carroll in a regional opening-round dual at 1 p.m. on Friday in Chicago, where the winner will advance to face the top-seeded University of Chicago in a semifinal on Saturday.
"We need to go in with the same approach and attitude that we had last week in winning the CCIW," Pohl said. "We’ve earned this because we are a good team. Our goal for four years was to win the conference, and we had to be at our best to get that done. We need to keep up at that level."
Totten and Pohl believe the addition of three strong freshmen — Peter Alex, Tom Friberg and Caio DeRezende — and the consistent play of junior Jack Morkin have made a difference.
Coach Jon Miedema sees that as well but doesn’t shortchange the leadership that Totten and Pohl have provided.
"This is probably one of the most-talented teams Augustana has had, but Sam and Eric have brought it all together," Miedema said. "The leadership they have brought as seniors in helping young players adjust to the college level has been significant in bringing things together."
The Vikings grew through some adversity.
Augustana’s 18-10 dual record includes four early- and mid-season losses by 5-4 scores and a late-season 6-3 loss to Carthage that the Vikings avenged by a 5-2 score in the CCIW semifinals before beating defending champion Wheaton 5-1 in the finals.
"In three of those matches we lost 5-4 we had 11 match points, and I think we learned from those situations," Miedema said.
Pohl, who has teamed with Totten to become the winningest doubles combo in Augustana history, said the experiences brought the Vikings together.
"It showed us all how close things could be and how when we’re in a position to put a match away, we need to get it done," Pohl said. "We couldn’t take anything for granted, and late in the season we started to turn those scores around."
Totten believes the challenges presented by a rigorous schedule and the lessons learned from the close losses toughened the Vikings.
"We’ve become a more determined team," Totten said. "We showed that in the way we turned the match around against Carthage in the conference tourney. Things have come together at the right time for us. It’s allowed us to accomplish one big goal, winning conference, but now there is more out there for us."
Miedema believes his team can compete with John Carroll if it remains on top of its game.
The Vikings’ seniors want that to happen.
"Coming in four years ago, we talked about taking this program to the next level," Pohl said. "We’ve won the conference, and this is our chance to build on that."