Cody Wheeler spent last season following Augustana teammate Marckus Simmons around as he prepared to win the NCAA Division III national championship in the hammer throw.
He watched Simmons work, he watched him fine-tune his technique and ultimately, he watched as Simmons peaked at just the right time during his senior season.
Now, as he prepares for this year’s NCAA finals hosted by Wisconsin-LaCrosse, the Vikings junior from United Township is following the same script.
Wheeler broke Simmons’ school record in the hammer throw last Thursday at the Augustana Twilight Qualifier, earning the top seed for the NCAA Championships with a throw of 207 feet, 2 inches.
The effort, which came on Wheeler’s last attempt of the meet, was his third personal best of the night, following the script that saw Simmons set the previous school record of 206-8 at the same meet a year ago.
"I learned so much from being around him last year, seeing how focused he was on reaching his goal and how he put it all together at the right time," Wheeler said. "He gave me a good blueprint to work off of."
Simmons was watching as Wheeler broke the Augustana record last week.
"I think he was more excited than I was," Wheeler said. "Along with our throws coach (David Gonzalez), he’s been a big help in helping me learn the event and get better at it. I’ve been making decent progress this spring, and to have three (personal bests) on the same night, it’s a good way to go into the nationals."
Wheeler will be competing in the NCAA Division III outdoor finals for the second time, having joined Simmons in the field a year ago.
He finished 15th as a sophomore with a throw of 170-2, an experience he believes will only benefit him now.
"I didn’t have a good meet, but I did get a chance to compete, and it definitely helped me understand how things work at a meet like that," Wheeler said. "It’s such a different type of meet, learning how they bring out in groups to compete and that type of thing, it was a learning experience."
Wheeler now hopes to put that experience to work.
"This is what you train for all year, the chance to be out there with the best and hopefully put it all together at the right time," Wheeler said.
He is among 10 Augustana entries in the men’s field for the NCAA Division III Championships that will be retiring coach Paul Olsen’s final meet after 50 years as the Vikings’ coach.
In addition to Wheeler in the hammer throw, Augustana has entries seeded in the top five in the shot put (third-seeded Ethan Ehlers), the 400-meter hurdles (third-seeded Josh Yamamoto) and the 1,600 relay (fourth-seeded Yamamoto, Alex LaMendola, Clayton Sommers and Kyle Hucker).
The Vikings have seven athletes competing in six events in the women’s field at the three-day meet, which begins today.
Two sophomores, Hannah Willhite and Katie Eastburn, enter with the highest seeds. Willhite, a Rock Island graduate, is seeded seventh in the 200, and Eastburn is the ninth seed in the 400.