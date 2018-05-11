CHICAGO — The Augustana men's tennis team didn't let its first trip to the NCAA Division III team tournament be a short one, winning their tournament opener 5-2 over John Carroll.
It was the Vikings' singles prowess that propelled it into the regional semifinals. Augustana won all four of the singles matches that were completed compared to only one of the three doubles matches.
Among those victories was Samuel Totten's 6-4, 6-0 win over John Carroll's Gustavo Garcia at No. 1 singles. Totten also paired with Eric Pohl in grabbing Augie's lone doubles win, an 8-1 victory in the No. 1 match.
Caio DeRezende (No. 2), Pohl (No. 4), and Jack Morkin (No. 6) also earned singles wins for the Vikings. Peter Alex (No. 3) and Rodrigo Medeiros (No. 5) each had their match stopped in the third set when Pohl's victory clinched the win for Augustana.
Next up for the Vikings (19-10) is a matchup against the regional's hosts, the University of Chicago (16-4), at 10 a.m. today. The seventh-ranked Maroons are the top-ranked team in the regional.