Cody Wheeler fell just short of making it two national titles in a row for Augustana in the hammer throw, but his second-place finish helped propel the Vikings' men's team to a ninth-place finish at the NCAA Division III Outdoor National Championships on Saturday.
Wheeler was one of only two competitors to break 200 feet, but his throw of 201 feet, 10 inches fell short of the 211-feet, 4-inch throw from St. Thomas' Eric Holst.
Augie also got points in a trio of events from their runners, led by a fourth-place effort by senior Josh Yamamoto in the 400-meter hurdles.
Junior Brandon Wilkerson took sixth in the 3,000 steeplechase and the quartet of Yamamoto, Clayton Sommers, Alex LaMendola and Kyle Hucker took seventh in the 1,600 relay.
On the women's side, Hannah Willhite scored all seven of the points earned by the Vikings. The sophomore sprinter took fifth in the 100 and sixth in the 200.