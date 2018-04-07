CHAMPAIGN — As the head coach of the Illini football team, Lovie Smith is in charge of both the offense and defense.
And therein lies a problem when trying to assess an intrasquad scrimmage like the one that passed for Illinois’ spring game Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
When Ra’Von Bonner appeared to go 90 yards for a touchdown on the second play of the scrimmage (he stepped out of bounds on the 26 after a gain of 64), part of the head coach wanted to jump for joy. The installation of coordinator Rod Smith’s new offense had quickly hit high gear.
On the other hand, a different part of the head coach — the one that worries about the defense — wanted to scream.
“Defensively, we can’t give up those big runs,” he lamented later.
On a chilly, windy day that felt more like December than April, Lovie Smith experienced a lot of that Saturday — the back-and-forth, push-and-pull of a young football team swapping big plays and big mistakes.
Overall, though, Smith said he liked what Illinois got out of spring practice, despite playing without some of its best projected play-makers.
“We played a lot of young players last year, and we knew how important the spring was to see guys in different situations,” Smith said. “We saw improvement throughout this time.
“We have a new offense we’re installing, and we feel guys have a good grasp of that so we’re about where we want to be at this phase.”
Spring practice was probably more important for Cam Thomas than any other player. He’s the only scholarship quarterback on campus, and since he got two starts as a true freshman last season, he’s the leading contender to win the job.
Until, that is, four other quarterbacks arrive this summer — three freshmen and a graduate transfer.
Thomas has the advantage of having spent the last few weeks learning Rod Smith’s offense and getting all the first-team reps. On Saturday, the coordinator sounded relatively pleased.
“Cam has made progress,” Rod Smith said. “I’m never going to be happy with the quarterbacks’ progress because I always think they can be at another level. I’m always going to hold them to a higher standard.
“But I thought he did some good things. He showed some glimpses. There still needs to be some development happen, but he’s capable of doing that.”
Big plays on both sides of the ball stood out.
Bonner and Reggie Corbin each had two long touchdown runs. Thomas fired an 80-yard touchdown strike to Caleb Reams and found Trenard Davis for another TD.
Backup QB Cam Miller also threw a touchdown strike to Reams.
Rod Smith was probably more pleased with the big plays considering who did not see action.
Wideout Mike Dudek only caught punts, and last season’s leading receiver, Ricky Smalling, did not play as he rests a knee injury.
Running backs Mike Epstein and Dre Brown also did not see action but should be full-go when training camp opens in August.
Also out this spring was the top tight end, Louis Dorsey.
Lovie Smith said, “We want to be a fast break offense. We didn’t score enough points last season, it’s as simple as that.”
But Rod Smith, who is in charge of the fast break attack, admitted the offense never exceeded the speed limit on Saturday.
“We were a little limited today so we didn’t go quite as fast as you’d want. We really went slow, but we were just trying to execute and continue to develop.”
Bonner and Corbin stood out.
Bonner is the bigger back and the better inside threat. But he bounced outside and showed good speed.
Corbin is the speed back who can pull away in the open field. When Epstein joins the group, running back can be a position of strength.
“To be able to execute like we did today builds everyone’s confidence,” said Bonner, who missed the final five games last season with a concussion. “Just breaking a few big runs and seeing that we can do it. Now we can carry that into the summer and get better, then carry it to the season.”
Defensively, Lovie Smith was pleased to see Nolan Bernat, Kendall Smith and Michael Marchese get interceptions. And his pass rushers found quarterbacks in the backfield.
Thus concludes spring practice. Players will work mostly on their own this summer and reconvene around the first of August once training camp begins.
The regular season begins Sept. 1 against Kent State at Memorial Stadium.