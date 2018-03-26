IOWA CITY — The wait ended Monday, a date circled on the calendar for months.
Sidelined for the bulk of their senior seasons because of injuries, Iowa’s Pro Day was a chance to compete again for Hawkeye offensive linemen Ike Boettger and Boone Myers.
“It felt good just to be able to do that,’’ Boettger said after working through drills in front of scouts representing 31 of the 32 NFL teams. “To have a chance to compete, it’s a sign of progress, a sign that things are getting back to normal.’’
Myers understands.
“We’re competitors. We like to compete,’’ Myers said. “We start doing some 10 yards, some sled pulls, something like that, we’re always asking questions. What was your time? How far did you jump? It’s that inner drive. It keeps you competing, keeps you going. It motivates you.’’
With one eye on the future, plenty of Hawkeyes found motivation to not be an issue as scouts for potential future employers recorded results of vertical jumps, 40-yard dashes and multi-cone drills of player after player.
Former Hawkeye Desmond King, a fifth-round pick in last year’s NFL draft who enjoyed a strong rookie season with the San Diego Chargers, was among the spectators at the Iowa football complex Monday.
“It’s an important time,’’ offensive lineman Sean Welsh said. “We’ve been working since the end of the season for this chance. I had an opportunity to compete at the (NFL Combine), but this is just as important. You want to put your best out there, catch somebody’s attention.’’
For Boettger and Myers, that opportunity started with the Hawkeyes’ annual pro day.
Boettger’s senior season ended during the second week of the season when the starting right tackle suffered an Achilles injury during the Hawkeyes’ win at Iowa State.
Myers dealt with ankle issues early in fall camp which limited him to three starts at left guard before he ultimately sat out the rest of the season following a Sept. 30 game at Michigan State. He underwent surgery a little over two weeks later and joined Boettger on the sidelines for the final six games of Iowa’s 8-5 season.
The pair combined for 46 starts during their careers and one of Boettger’s main objectives was to be able to post a decent time in the 40-yard dash.
Estimating that he is 80 percent healthy right now, Boettger was satisfied with his time of 5.3 seconds.
“This is the only day that’s been on my calendar,’’ Boettger said. “When I didn’t get the invite to the combine, I really focused on today. This was my chance. People understand where I’m at and I feel good about what I was able to accomplish.’’
Myers, who said he is back to 100 percent in what he can do, felt the same.
“I’ve been up front with people, telling them where I’m at. Now being back on the field, showing people what I’m capable of, it feels good,’’ Myers said.
“There have been other guys who have dealt with injuries during their senior year and all you can do is get back as quickly as you can and put your best out there and see where it leads.’’
Welsh appreciates the work Boettger and Myers have put into making that happen.
He has watched them work through their rehab and race the clock to a degree as they prepared for Iowa’s pro day, understanding the challenges they face.
“Both of those guys, they are as good as the other guys who have come through here and are playing at the next level,’’ Welsh said. “They’ve been smart about it, have gotten ready to do what they can as quickly as they can. The draft comes around once a year in a guy’s career. It’s a big day.’’
That’s why Monday has been circled on the calendar for both Boettger and Myers.
“You’ve got to be as ready as you can and with Ike going through the same thing, I think we’ve pushed each other to be in a good position by today,’’ Myers said. “This was the goal, to be back on the field at this point in time and now, we’ll see where it leads.’’