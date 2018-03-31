Iowa continues to build its 2019 football recruiting class close to home.
Jack Campbell, a 6-foot-4, 210-pound linebacker from Cedar Falls, became the fourth in-state player to verbally commit to the Hawkeyes when he announced his decision on Saturday on Twitter where he simply wrote, "Committed #Swarm 19," beneath a photo of himself in an Iowa uniform.
Campbell is the first defensive player to announce intentions to join an Iowa recruiting class that now numbers five players.
He cited the program’s history of player development and strong strength program as reasons he chose the Hawkeyes over offers from Iowa State and Minnesota.
"Iowa has a tradition of developing players and (strength and conditioning coach Chris) Doyle is known as the best in the business," Campbell said. "Those areas were really important to me as I broke things down and reached a decision."
Campbell was first offered a scholarship by Iowa last June but chose to weigh his options. He took a number of unofficial visits to the Iowa campus, including one Saturday to observe a practice, before solidifying his decision.
"I had good options, three good programs, but this is the best choice for me," he said.
Campbell is a multi-sport standout at Cedar Falls, where he recorded 92.5 tackles last fall for a 9-2 football team that reached the quarterfinals of the Iowa Class 4A playoffs. His work included 11.5 tackles for a loss and five sacks.
He also averaged seven points and a team-leading 5.7 rebounds on a basketball team that won the Iowa 4A state championship last month, and he competes in sprint events in track.
Rated by both Rivals and 247Sports as a three-star recruit on a five-star scale, Campbell is currently rated by 247 Sports as the sixth-best prospect in the state in the Class of 2019.