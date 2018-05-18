A high school football player criticized on social media by an Iowa State assistant after announcing he had received a scholarship offer from Iowa plans to become a Hawkeye.
Jake Karchinski, a 6-foot-5, 245-pound defensive end from West De Pere High School in De Pere, Wisconsin, announced Friday that he verbally committed to Iowa during an unofficial visit to the Iowa campus.
"First off I would like to thank God for giving me this great opportunity. I would also like to thank my whole family for supporting me through everything," Karchinski wrote on Twitter in announcing his decision.
"I’m appreciative of every school that has reached out to me. With that, I’m proud to announce that I am 100 percent committed to the University of Iowa to further my education and athletic career. … I’m a Hawk!!!"
Karchinski’s commitment comes one week after Jim Hofher, a senior offensive analyst on the Iowa State football staff, criticized the Iowa recruit in a tweet after Karchinski announced on Twitter that he had received a scholarship offer from the Hawkeyes.
Responding to the tweet, Hofher wrote, "Welp … that’s OK … have seen him competitively and was underwhelmed, as you know."
The message, apparently meant to be a private message, was quickly deleted after it went public, and Iowa State coach Matt Campbell reportedly has called the principal at West De Pere and apologized for the misstep.
Iowa has been recruiting Karchinski since his sophomore year of the high school, and he is the ninth player to announce intentions to become part of the Hawkeyes’ 2019 recruiting class.
Karchinski picked Iowa from among a collection of 14 scholarship offers, including Syracuse, Western Michigan, New Mexico, Miami (Ohio), Ball State and Eastern Michigan from the Football Bowl Subdivision.
Northern Iowa and North Dakota State were among Football Championship Subdivision programs that had offered Karchinski.
Unanimously named a first-team all-conference selection the past two seasons at West De Pere, Karchinski counted 18 tackles for a loss among his 62 tackles last season.
He is the first defensive lineman and the fourth defensive player to announce intentions to be part of Iowa’s 2019 recruiting class.